Crop report for July 29 to August 4

Ministry of Agriculture

Submitted

Crops have rapidly developed due to warm temperatures and dry conditions in many areas across the province over the past week. Early seeded crops are nearing maturity in many areas, and rain would likely not benefit these crops at this stage. Producers are still hoping for rain to help with grain fill in later-seeded crops.

Isolated thunderstorms brought significant rainfall to some areas last week, while many areas had negligible precipitation. The Old Wives area received the most rainfall in the province with 132 millimetres (mm), followed closely by the Vanguard area with 119 mm and the Cadillac area with 95 mm. The Dollard and Neidpath areas also received significant rainfall with 74 mm and 72 mm, respectively.

Despite significant rainfall in a few areas of the province, dry conditions were widespread this week which caused overall topsoil moisture levels to fall from last week. Provincial topsoil moisture levels for cropland areas are five per cent surplus, 54 per cent adequate, 33 per cent short and eight per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is four per cent surplus, 48 per cent adequate, 37 per cent short and 11 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is four per cent surplus, 52 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short and 12 per cent very short.

Crop development varies across the province. Rapid crop development due to limited moisture has resulted in a higher percentage of crops being ahead of normal stages than two weeks ago. Crops in areas that have received sufficient rain so far this year are generally at normal stages while moisture-stressed crops are typically ahead of normal growth stages.

The dry conditions for much of the season in certain areas have led to some producers starting to harvest early seeded crops. Provincially, harvest is one per cent complete with most of this progress occurring in the southwest. Winter cereal crops are furthest ahead, with 13 per cent of winter wheat and seven per cent of fall rye harvested. Harvest has also started for pulse crops, and one per cent of lentils and peas have been combined so far. Although most producers in the province have not started harvesting, it is their primary focus as they are currently servicing equipment, hauling grain and cleaning bins to prepare.

Many pastures are in good to fair condition this year, but a notable portion are in poor condition due to limited precipitation in certain areas. Currently, six per cent of pastures are in excellent condition, 36 per cent are good, 32 per cent are fair, 19 per cent are poor and eight per cent are in very poor condition.

Last week, minor crop damage was reported in areas experiencing hot temperatures paired with dry conditions. There were also reports of grasshoppers, wind and wildlife causing minor crop damage in certain areas.

As producers are preparing for and beginning harvest, there will be increased farm equipment traffic on public roadways. Drivers are reminded to exercise patience and caution when encountering large equipment on the road. Additionally, farm equipment operating in dry fields can present a fire risk. Producers are encouraged to take safety precautions to mitigate fire risk and ensure harvest efforts are conducted safely.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Hot and dry conditions are taking a toll on many crops in the northeast, and rain is needed soon to support seed development. Very little rainfall was recorded in the region, with only a few areas getting small showers. Producers are preparing for harvest as some expect to begin in the next couple of weeks.

Soil moisture levels continue declining due to persistent dry conditions. Cropland topsoil moisture levels fell to 30 per cent adequate, 51 per cent short and 19 per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is now 28 per cent adequate, 44 per cent short and 28 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture levels are 25 per cent adequate, 48 per cent short and 27 per cent very short.

The inconsistent moisture conditions throughout the growing season continues to cause variability in crop development. Large portions of many crop types are ahead of normal development stages. Additionally, notable portions of oilseed and perennial forage crops are behind normal development stages as well. It is likely too late for early seeded crops to see much of a yield benefit from rain, but moisture could help later seeded cereal and oilseed crops finish developing. So far, no crops have been harvested in the northeast this year.

Like crop development, pasture conditions vary throughout the northeast. Twenty-one per cent of pastures are in good condition, 41 per cent are fair, 23 per cent are poor and 15 per cent are in very poor condition.

The presence of crop damage and severity varies within the region. Environmental factors such as dry conditions and hot temperatures are causing most of the crop damage observed in the northeast.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

It was a dry week in much of the northwest as crops are rapidly maturing and struggling to produce seed. Grain farmers are preparing equipment for harvest while livestock producers are busy moving cattle and hauling water.

The Rabbit Lake area got the most rain in the northwest with 20 millimetres (mm), followed by the Glaslyn area with 14 mm. The Hillmond and Loon Lake areas both got 11 mm while the Paradise Hill area got 10 mm. The rest of the region had minimal rain and remains dry.

The northwest remains the driest region in the province as soil moisture levels continue to decline. Cropland topsoil moisture is 23 per cent adequate, 58 per cent short and 19 per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is a mere eight per cent adequate, 60 per cent short and 32 per cent very short. Finally, pasture topsoil moisture is 10 per cent adequate, 57 per cent short and 33 per cent very short.

The northwest has the highest portion of crops ahead of normal development stages in the province. Nearly all fall cereals are ahead of normal stages, along with large portions of other crop types. Despite how advanced many crops are, producers haven’t started harvesting crops yet.

Most pastures in the northwest are currently in rough shape. Only five per cent are in good condition and 25 per cent are fair, while 45 per cent are poor and 25 per cent are in very poor condition. Unfortunately, the northwest has the poorest pasture conditions in the province this year.

Like other parts of the province, dry conditions paired with hot weather is causing varying levels of crop damage in the northwest which continues to hurt yield potential. There are a few reports of grasshoppers causing minor to moderate damage in certain areas as well.