Crop Report for July 1-7

Growing conditions throughout Saskatchewan continue to vary. Rainfall and warm temperatures in some areas are allowing crops to progress nicely, while other areas continue to experience dry conditions which is stressing crops and leading to rapid development.

There was less rainfall last week than the week prior, with the Hanley area receiving the most in the province with 44 millmetres (mm). The Serath area received the second highest rainfall with 33 mm, followed closely by the Lampman and Semans areas with 32 mm and 28 mm, respectively. Other areas received much needed rainfall, but producers are hoping for more in the coming weeks.

Limited rainfall in many areas has caused soil moisture levels to drop since last week. Currently, provincial cropland topsoil moisture is 55 per cent adequate, 33 per cent short, and 12 per cent very short. For hayland, topsoil moisture is 43 per cent adequate, 38 per cent short, and 19 per cent very short. Finally, moisture levels in pasture topsoil is 33 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short, and 27 per cent very short.

Crop staging varies throughout the province and within regions as a result of irregular rainfall. Many fields are at relatively uniform stages, but producers are noting that some fields have inconsistent staging due to dry conditions early in the growing season which is making spray timing challenging.

Pasture conditions in the province range from poor to good condition this year as some producers are satisfied with pastures, while others are disappointed. Currently, only one per cent of pastures are in excellent condition, while 24 per cent are good, 37 per cent are fair, 29 per cent are poor, and nine per cent are in very poor condition.

Livestock producers are continuing to make progress with their first cut of hay this year. Currently, 28 per cent of hay crops have been cut and 22 per cent have been baled or silaged, while 50 per cent of hay remains standing. Quality varies, with 11 per cent of first hay cuts being excellent quality, 48 per cent good, 30 per cent fair, and 11 per cent poor quality. No producers have started second cuts of hay yet.

Like last week, dry conditions and hot temperatures caused the most widespread crop damage, but damage is considered minor in many cases. Wind also continues to cause minor damage to crops, while a few areas received hail that caused minor damage. Minor insect and wildlife damage is being reported in various crop types, with gophers, grasshoppers, and cabbage seed pod weevils causing the most damage. This is causing some producers to apply insecticides to fields with high insect activity. Similarly, producers in areas that have received moderate to high rainfall over the last few weeks are applying preventative fungicides to some of their pulse, cereal, and oilseed crops.

As July progresses, producers will continue scouting crops for staging and pests, while applying insecticides and fungicides as necessary. Producers throughout the province are hoping for timely rainfall to accommodate the high crop water usage requirements during this time.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Recent warm and wet growing conditions are allowing crops to develop nicely, but producers are noting some uneven crop staging which is making fungicide timing difficult. Many producers are applying fungicides to crops given the recent environmental conditions.

There was limited rainfall in much of the northeast last week, but a few areas received a decent shower. The Annaheim area saw the most rain with 24 mm, followed by the Bruno area with 21 mm. The Nipawin and Vonda areas also got notable rain with 20 mm and 18 mm, respectively.

Topsoil moisture is slightly drier than last week, but levels in the northeast are still some of the highest in the province. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is two per cent surplus, 72 per cent adequate, 25 per cent short, and one per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is 70 per cent adequate, 28 per cent short, and two per cent very short. Finally, pasture topsoil moisture is 65 per cent adequate, 33 per cent short, and two per cent very short.

Most crops are in normal stages of development so far, but timely rains in the next few weeks will be needed for strong development to continue. Currently:

Six per cent of winter cereal crops are at the flag leaf stage, 67 per cent are heading, and 27 per cent are in dough stages.

Two per cent of spring cereal crops are tillering, nine per cent are in stem elongation, 29 per cent are in flag leaf stage, 57 per cent are heading, and three per cent are in dough stages.

Four per cent of flax is still in seedling stages, 64 per cent are in the stem elongation stage, 30 per cent are flowering, and two per cent are in the boll stage.

One per cent of canola and mustard are still seedlings, 11 per cent are in the rosette stage, 34 per cent are bolting, and 54 per cent are flowering.

Ten per cent of pulse crops are in vegetative stages, 81 per cent are flowering, and nine per cent have podded.

The northeast has some of the best pasture conditions this year. Six per cent of pastures are excellent, 46 per cent are good, 33 per cent are fair, 14 per cent are poor, and one per cent are in very poor condition.

Livestock producers are making good haying progress with 32 per cent of hay crops cut and 12 per cent have been baled or silaged. Fifty-six per cent of hay is still standing and will be cut in the coming weeks. Hay quality for the first cut is fairly high, with 14 per cent being excellent quality, 62 per cent good, 22 per cent fair, and only two per cent being poor quality.

Some crops in the northeast are experiencing minor to moderate crop damage from dry conditions and hot temperatures. Additionally, wind and excess moisture in low areas caused minor crop damage in some areas last week. The most notable insect activity was grasshoppers in certain areas which caused minor to moderate crop damage, but grasshoppers aren’t currently widespread.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

The northwest area experienced another dry week as most places had limited rainfall. Producers are noting that some crops are hanging on a bit better than expected given the dry conditions, but lots of rain is needed to improve crop conditions.

Not much rain fell in the northwest region last week. The Paradise Hill area received 13 mm of rain while the Loon Lake area received 7 mm. Any other rainfall recorded last week was negligible.

The limited rainfall caused topsoil moisture levels to drop significantly in the last week. Cropland topsoil moisture is currently rated as 30 per cent adequate, 50 per cent short, and 20 per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is 20 per cent adequate, 51 per cent short, and 29 per cent very short. Finally, 17 per cent of pastures have adequate topsoil moisture, 51 per cent are short of moisture, and 32 per cent are very short of moisture.

Plenty of rainfall will be needed to assist with crop development in the coming weeks. Currently:

Twenty-seven per cent of winter cereal crops are in the flag leaf stage, 40 per cent are heading, and 33 per cent are in the dough stages.

Six per cent of spring cereal crops are tillering, seven per cent are in the stem elongation stage, 33 per cent are in the flag leaf stage, and 54 per cent are heading.

Seventy-three per cent of flax crops are in the stem elongation stage, while the other 27 per cent of crops are flowering.

One per cent of canola and mustard crops are in the seedling stage, eight per cent are in the rosette stage, 37 per cent are bolting, and the remaining 54 per cent are flowering.

Eleven per cent of pulses are in vegetative stages, 87 per cent are flowering, and two per cent have podded.

Unfortunately, pasture conditions in the northwest are some of the poorest in the province. Only six per cent are in good condition, while 37 per cent are fair, 40 per cent are poor, and 17 per cent are in very poor condition.

Approximately two-thirds of the hay has yet to be cut, with 67 per cent of hay crops still standing. Twenty-six per cent of hay is cut and only seven per cent has been baled or silaged so far. The quality of hay so far varies, with 12 per cent of the hay being excellent quality, 41 per cent good quality, 25 per cent fair, and 22 per cent is rated as poor quality.

Like the rest of the province, dry conditions are causing widespread crop damage in this region with severity ranging from minor to severe. Hot temperatures and gophers are also causing noticeable crop damage, with damage rated as minor to moderate. Minor damage from strong winds has been observed in some fields as well. Finally, grasshoppers are causing the most insect damage with some fields experiencing minor to moderate damage.