Crop report for August 12-18

Ministry of Agriculture

Harvest progress was slow last week due to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Humid mornings across the province made for short harvest days and poor desiccation weather. Farmers are looking forward to higher temperatures this week to speed up crop maturity.

The provincial harvest progress total last week was three per cent, which is behind our five and 10 year averages. The combination of rainfall, humidity and low temperatures delayed crop development and harvest progress. The southwest continues to lead in harvest progress, sitting at eight per cent harvest completed.

This is followed by the southeast at four per cent and east central at two per cent.

The west-central, northeast and northwest parts of the province all sit at one per cent harvest complete.

Harvest progress advanced for all crops over the past week. Provincially, winter wheat leads harvest progress at 46 per cent followed by fall rye at 44 per cent and triticale at 34 per cent. Field peas and lentils lead harvest for spring-seeded crops with 12 per cent of lentils and 17 per cent of peas combined. For cereals, barley is leading harvest with eight per cent harvested followed by durum at five per cent, oats at two per cent and spring wheat at one per cent. For oilseeds the only crop started is canola and it sits at one per cent combined.

Rain fell across most of the province last week. The highest rainfall recorded fell in the Yorkton area with 95 mm, followed by the Swan Plain area with 78 mm and the Calder area at 76 mm.

Rain showers across most crop districts increased topsoil moisture levels last week. Provincial cropland topsoil moisture is 80 per cent adequate, 10 per cent short and two per cent very short with eight per cent reporting surplus moisture. Hayland topsoil moisture is 73 per cent adequate, 19 per cent short, three per cent very short and five per cent reporting a surplus. Pasture topsoil moisture is 67 per cent adequate, 24 per cent short, three per cent very short and six per cent reporting a surplus.

Crop reporters were asked to report on livestock water supplies and quality this week. Provincially, 67 per cent of reporters are saying there are no water shortages occurring or anticipated to occur for livestock producers. Reports indicated 17 per cent have moderate shortages, 14 per cent are reporting shortages to happen in the next one to two months and two per cent have severe shortages. Most producers are currently not concerned about water quality. Producers can visit their local regional office to have the quality of their livestock water sources tested.

Crop damage over the past week was mainly due to bertha armyworms with damage and spraying happening mainly in the central and north parts of the province. Grasshopper presence is also starting to be noted across the province. Crop lodging, due to wind damage, was also reported across the province along with hail damage in isolated areas. There was also localized flooding reported in the southern part of the province due to heavy and fast rainfall last week.

Harvest is a very busy and stressful time for producers, and they are reminded to take safety precautions in their work this fall. This includes having fire mitigation resources ready and taking precautions when working around powerlines. The Farm Stress Line is available to provide support to producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442. The public is also reminded to exercise caution when encountering machinery and equipment travelling on roadways.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Crops in this area have been maturing slowly due to cooler weather and humidity. Farmers are looking for drier weather to avoid sprouting and downgrading of cereals. Bertha armyworms were recorded across this region with widespread spraying.

The area that got the most rainfall was around Nipawin with 59 mm, while the Kinistino region received 47 mm and Alvena received 43 mm. Many other areas in this region received upwards of 30 mm of rain. Topsoil moisture conditions in this area had significant improvements due to the rainfall received. Cropland topsoil moisture conditions are 86 per cent adequate, three per cent short and 11 per cent surplus. Hayland topsoil moisture conditions are 88 per cent adequate, six per cent short and six per cent surplus. Pasture topsoil moisture conditions are 87 per cent adequate, eight per cent short and five per cent surplus.

The northeast producers are sitting at 1 per cent harvest completion. Fall cereals are leading harvest with winter wheat at 51 per cent combined and fall rye at 85 per cent. Barley is the only other cereal combined at one per cent completion. Lentils are the only pulse combined with three per cent complete.

On-farm surface water supplies for livestock in the northeast region are reported as 75 per cent not dealing with any shortages, 17 per cent dealing with moderate shortages and eight per cent anticipating shortages in the next one to two months. Water quality in this region is okay with 92 per cent saying they are not concerned.

The main crop damage that was reported in this region was due to bertha armyworms. Producers have been scouting and spraying this past week. Environmental damage was the other most common challenge with low areas being damaged due to heavier rains and crops lodging due to high winds.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Producers welcomed the rain last week, but it may be too late for most crops in this region. Farmers are now waiting for warmer and drier weather to get harvest going. Spraying for bertha armyworms picked up in this area and producers are still keeping an eye on economic thresholds.

The highest rainfall recorded was in the Mestead area with 47 mm. Other areas that received high amounts of rain were the Hafford, Meadow Lake and St. Walburg areas which reported 43 mm, 44 mm and 45 mm, respectfully. These timely rains increased topsoil moisture conditions in this region. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is 69 per cent adequate, 25 per cent short, five percent very short and one per cent surplus. Hayland topsoil moisture conditions are 50 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short and 10 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture conditions are 48 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short and 12 per cent very short.

Producers in the northwest have a total of one percent harvest complete. The only crop reported to be combined in this region is field peas at five per cent complete.

On-farm surface water supplies for livestock in the northwest region are poor, with reporters indicating 18 per cent not dealing with any shortages, 64 per cent dealing with moderate shortages, nine per cent dealing with severe/widespread shortages and nine per cent anticipating shortages in the next one to two months. Water quality in this region is of greater concern, with 36 per cent reporting there are producers concerned about this.

Crop damage in this region was mainly due to insects this week. Higher numbers of bertha armyworms have been reported with spraying taking place in the region. Grasshoppers have also been reported in the region.