Crop report for Aug. 5-11

Widespread rainfall in the province last week had varying impacts on crops. The rain was timely for later seeded crops as they continue to fill, but some producers are concerned about the potential impact on quality for early seeded crops.

Additionally, rainfall slowed desiccation operations and other field work in many areas. Most producers welcomed the rainfall but are waiting for warm and dry weather to support crop development.

Most of the province received plenty of rain last week. The Beatty area received the most with 105 millimetres (mm), followed by the Calder area with 103 mm and the Star City area with 102 mm. The Bruno, Prince Albert and Saskatoon areas all received 90 mm of rain or more.

The abundance of rain dramatically increased topsoil moisture levels last week. Provincial cropland topsoil moisture now sits at 11 per cent surplus, 75 per cent adequate, 11 per cent short, and only three per cent very short. For hayland, topsoil moisture is eight per cent surplus, 68 per cent adequate, 16 per cent short, and eight per cent very short. Pastures have topsoil moisture levels at six per cent surplus, 67 per cent adequate, 19 per cent short, and eight per cent very short.

Some producers made harvest progress this week, with two per cent of crops harvested, which is behind the provincial five- and 10-year averages. The combination of rainfall and slow crop development last week prevented more crops from being harvested, but it is still early in the harvest season. Most of the progress has been made in the southwest, but some producers in the southeast and east-central are starting to take crop off. No producers in the west-central and northern regions have started harvesting yet, but they anticipate crops to be ready within the next couple of weeks if conditions are favourable.

Winter cereals continue to lead harvest progress, with 16 per cent of winter wheat and 14 per cent of fall rye harvested. Producers also made progress in pulse crops harvesting, with three per cent of lentil and pea crops off. Finally, the first acres of spring cereal and oilseed crops were harvested last week. Two per cent of barley and one per cent of spring wheat and canola have been combined in the province.

Most producers are either done or finishing their last haying and silaging efforts. Provincially, dryland alfalfa yields are 1.10 tonnes per acre and greenfeed yields are 2.09 tonnes per acre. For irrigated hay crops, alfalfa yielded 1.95 tonnes per acre while greenfeed yielded 2.95 tonnes per acre. Silage yields for the province this year are estimated to be 5.25 tonnes per acre.

Environmental conditions were the main sources of crop damage last week. Excess moisture in crops caused the most frequent crop damage, but damage was minor and not widespread. Also, hard rainfall paired with strong winds caused minor crop lodging in parts of the province. There was also grasshopper and bertha armyworm activity in certain areas which required some producers to spray for these pests.

Harvest is a busy time in Saskatchewan, and everyone is reminded to prioritize safety this fall.

The Farm Stress Line is a toll-free number that producers can use to help manage their stress during this busy time, which can be reached at 1-800-667-4442. Producers should be aware of physical hazards, such as fire and powerlines, and take preventative measures to avoid incidents. The public is reminded that there is more heavy equipment traffic on roads during harvest and to be patient by giving machinery extra time and space

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Crops in the northeast received much needed rain after weeks of dry conditions. Producers are optimistic this will help crops fills adequately but are concerned the late rains may lower grain quality.

The northeast received the most rainfall in the province last week. The area around Beatty received 105 millimetres (mm) while Star City received 102 mm. Other areas which received significant rainfall include the Bruno area with 97 mm, Prince Albert area with 96 mm and Porcupine Plain area with 94 mm. Many other areas in the northeast got 50 mm or more of rain last week which drastically increased topsoil moisture levels. Cropland topsoil moisture is now rated as 14 per cent surplus, 84 per cent adequate and a mere two per cent short. Hayland topsoil moisture levels are 13 per cent surplus, 73 per cent adequate and 14 per cent short. Similarly, pasture topsoil moisture levels are 12 per cent surplus, 72 per cent adequate and 16 per cent short.

Minimal acres have been harvested so far. The only combining so far is the opening passes of winter cereal fields, with only one per cent of winter wheat and fall rye taken off.

Most livestock producers have finished haying. Dryland alfalfa yielded 1.05 tons per acre, tame hay yielded 0.54 tons per acre and greenfeed yielded 1.64 tons per acre. Northeast silage yields were the lowest in the province with an average yield of 4.13 tons per acre in the region.

Heavy rainfall and windy conditions caused some crops to lodge. Additionally, recent moisture has accumulated in low areas causing minor to moderate crop damage in a few areas. There are also pockets of high bertha armyworm populations which producers are actively scouting for and spraying when necessary.

Northernwestern Saskatchewan

Much of the northwest had modest to high levels of rain last week, but it is likely too late to significantly impact yields. Livestock producers are glad their pastures received much needed moisture and are hoping for more.

The Hafford area received 71 millimetres (mm) of rain which was the most in the region, followed by the Speers and Rabbit Lake areas with 52 mm and 35 mm, respectively. North Battleford area received 33 mm while the Canwood and Meeting Lake areas received 32 mm. The rainfall did improve topsoil moisture conditions, but conditions remain the driest in the province. Cropland topsoil moisture levels are one per cent surplus, 66 per cent adequate, nine per cent short and 24 per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is even lower with one per cent surplus moisture, 38 per cent adequate, 22 per cent short and 39 per cent of soils being very short of moisture. Pasture topsoil moisture levels are one per cent surplus, 37 per cent adequate, 23 per cent short and 39 per cent very short.

Harvest has not started yet, but pulse crops are reportedly getting close to maturity. The rains will help later seeded crops as many are still filling. Haying is complete in the region and yields vary. On average, dryland alfalfa yielded 1.10 tons per acre, tame hay yielded 0.79 tons per acre and greenfeed yielded 2.11 tons per acre. Silage yields were also low relative to the rest of the province, with an average yield of 4.50 tons per acre.

Most crop damage reports are still from dry conditions, but damage in the last week alone was not widely reported. There are also a few areas with localized grasshopper activity feeding on crops.