Crop report for Aug. 26 to Sept. 1

Ministry of Agriculture

Submitted

Dry conditions in most of the province last week allowed producers to make significant progress in the field. Currently, 23 per cent of crops have been harvested, which is up from the 11 per cent reported last week. Harvest progress remains behind the five-year average of 40 per cent and the 10-year average of 34 per cent.

The southwest region continues to lead with 39 per cent of this year’s crop in the bin. The southeast region follows closely with 33 per cent of the crop harvested. Producers have harvested 16 per cent of crops in the east-central, followed by 13 per cent in the northeast, and 12 per cent in the northwest regions. The west-central region has the most crops remaining in the field with only 10 per cent of crops harvested.

Most winter cereal acres are off with 91 per cent of winter wheat and 88 per cent of fall rye harvested. Pulse crop harvest has also substantially increased last week with 73 per cent of field peas and 60 per cent of lentils in the bin. For spring cereal crops, triticale is the furthest ahead at 61 per cent, followed by barley at 34 per cent and durum at 30 per cent. Oats are 17 per cent and spring wheat is 14 per cent completed. Most oilseed crops are still in the field. Mustard is the furthest advanced at 10 per cent harvested, followed by canola at four per cent. No flax crops have been reported as harvested yet.

Most parts of the province were dry last week with only small amounts of rain falling in the southwest. The Piapot area reported the highest amount of rainfall for the week at 25 millimetres (mm), followed by the Dollard area at 20 mm. The Cadillac and Shaunavon areas received 18 mm over the past week.

Producers were happy with the limited rainfall that allowed them to make steady harvest progress, but this also caused a slight decline in topsoil moisture levels. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 67 per cent adequate, 29 per cent short and two per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 55 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and seven per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is rated as three per cent surplus, 51 per cent adequate, 37 per cent short and nine per cent very short. Producers are hopeful for rain following harvest to help replenish soil moisture conditions and mitigate fire risk.

Crop damage reported over the past week was mainly due to wind and dry conditions. Crop regrowth and lodging have caused some challenges for producers while combining. Grasshoppers and bertha armyworms continue to cause minor crop damage in some regions of the province.

As producers continue with harvest and other field work, they are reminded to exercise caution and remain safe in all the work that they do. Fire risk remains high in many areas due to the dry conditions. In addition to carrying fire extinguishers on equipment, producers are encouraged to have water trucks and tillage equipment on standby to mitigate risk.

Follow the 2025 Crop Report on Twitter at @SKAgriculture. Harvest can be a stressful time on the farm. The Farm Stress Line provides toll free support at 1-800-667-4442.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Harvest is underway for most producers in the northeast. Currently 13 per cent of the crop is harvested within the region, which is behind the five-year average of 24 per cent and the 10-year average of 18 per cent. Certain crops in the region are maturing unevenly, which is causing producers to swath and desiccate some of their crops.

Most winter cereal crops have been harvested as 93 per cent of winter wheat and 90 per cent of fall rye has been combined. For pulses, 64 per cent of field peas and 33 per cent of lentils have been taken off. Most of the spring cereals harvested in the region are barley and oats, with 36 per cent and 12 per cent of these crops taken off, respectively. Additionally, nine per cent of spring wheat and two per cent of canary seed has been harvested. Most oilseed crops haven’t reached maturity yet and aren’t ready to harvest. A full summary of individual crop harvest progress for all regions can be viewed in the attached harvest progress table.

Apart from a couple of small showers, it was a dry week which allowed crops to ripen and many producers to work uninterrupted. However, this did cause soil moisture levels to fall slightly from last week. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 81 per cent adequate, and 17 per cent short. Hayland topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 71 per cent adequate, 26 per cent short and one per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 70 per cent adequate, 26 per cent short and two per cent very short.

The were a few reports of wildlife causing minor damage to crop. Additionally, there were also a couple of pockets where bertha armyworms and grasshoppers damaged crops, but damage was minor and not widespread.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Many producers have started combining as warm weather has helped crops mature. Currently, 12 per cent of crops are harvested in the northwest. Similar to the rest of the province, this is behind the five-year average of 18 per cent and the 10-year average of 15 per cent. As producers are starting to harvest, they are also swathing and desiccating crops. Unfortunately, there have been a couple of equipment fires in the region this harvest season. Producers are highly encouraged to be aware of fire risks when they conduct field work and have fire-prevention measures in place.

Nearly all winter cereal crops have been combined in the region as all winter wheat and 88 per cent of fall rye crops are in the bin. Almost three-quarters of pulse crops have been combined with harvest progress for field pea and lentils crops now at 74 per cent. Producers have made some progress with their spring cereal crops. Currently, 22 per cent of barley, 20 per cent of spring wheat, and 16 per cent of oats have been harvested. No oilseed crops have been harvested yet, but approximately one-third of canola and flax crops have been swathed. A full summary of individual crop harvest progress for all regions can be viewed in the attached harvest progress table.

Like most of the province, there wasn’t any notable rainfall in the northwest last week, which caused soil moisture levels to decline. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 55 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short and five per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is rated as 41 per cent adequate, 48 per cent short and 11 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 35 per cent adequate, 52 per cent short and 13 per cent very short. Given the dry conditions for most of the year, producers are hoping for abundant rainfall after harvest to help replenish soil moisture conditions and improve pasture conditions for next year.

Crop damage over the past week was mainly caused by dry conditions and bertha armyworms. There are also some reports of waterfowl feeding on swathed crops and lodging from windy conditions. Overall, the damage reported is considered minor and not widespread throughout the region.