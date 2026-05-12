Crop report for April 28 to May 4

Spring seeding is underway in some areas of Saskatchewan while other areas are delayed due to flooding and runoff.

Currently, three per cent of the 2026 crop has been planted, behind the five-year average of 12 per cent and the 10-year average of 13 per cent. Cold temperatures, frozen soils and washed-out roads are limiting seeding progress for many areas; this is expected to change in the coming weeks.

The southwest region is the furthest advanced with seven per cent seeded. The southeast region is also making progress with five per cent seeding complete. The west-central region is reporting only one per cent complete and the east-central, northeast and northwest regions are all reporting that seeding is delayed.

Cereal crops such as triticale and durum are leading the seeding progress while pulse and oilseed crops are just getting underway. Seeding progress is as follows:

Cereal crops:

16 per cent for triticale;

10 per cent for durum;

Four per cent for barley;

Two per cent for spring wheat and oats; and

One per cent for canary seed.

Pulse crops:

Six per cent for field peas;

Four per cent for lentils; and

Three per cent for chickpeas.

Oilseed crops:

Three per cent for mustard and canola; and

Two per cent for flax.

Perennial forages:

One per cent.

Limited moisture throughout much of the province over the past week will allow saturated fields to begin to dry up and seeding operations to get underway. The highest reported rainfall was in the Rockglen area at eight millimetres (mm) followed by the Carnduff area at three mm.

Although provincial topsoil moisture conditions are mainly at adequate levels, there are some areas in the province experiencing drier or surplus conditions.

Cropland topsoil moisture is:

24 per cent surplus;

69 per cent adequate; and

Seven per cent short.

Hayland topsoil moisture is:

14 per cent surplus;

71 per cent adequate;

14 per cent short; and

One per cent very short.

Pasture topsoil moisture is:

10 per cent surplus;

71 per cent adequate;

18 per cent short; and

One per cent very short.

Livestock producers in the west-central and southwest regions are hopeful for moisture in the coming weeks to support water supplies and pasture conditions throughout the season. Spring runoff was reported in late April, with provincial data indicating 32 per cent below normal, 32 per cent normal and 36 per cent above normal. 81 per cent of crop reporters indicated that the amount of runoff received would be sufficient to replenish dugouts and other water bodies within their area. Notably within the west-central and southwest regions, 61 per cent and 45 per cent of respondents respectively indicated that the amount of runoff would not be sufficient to replenish dugouts within their area.

Additionally, pasture conditions were also reported in late April, with provincial data indicating six per cent of pastures to be in excellent condition, 42 per cent reported to be in good condition, 24 per cent reported as in fair condition, 20 per cent reported as poor and eight per cent very poor.

With the drier weather this week, some producers are busy in their fields with seeding, pre-seed spraying for weed control, harrowing and rock picking while others are waiting for the water to recede and the land to dry up. Livestock producers are busy calving with some producers finishing up for the season. As cattle are being moved out to pasture, producers are also busy checking and fixing fences.

As spring progresses, producers are reminded to be safe during their field activities and watch for overhead powerlines while moving equipment in fields and farmyards this spring.

A reminder that the Ministry of Agriculture is partnering with Sask Ag Matters to offer the Farm Stress Line. Producers, their families and farm employees can call the toll-free number, 1-800-667-4442, at any time for confidential, free services from mental health professionals trained in issues facing producers.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Producers are struggling to make any progress with seeding within the northeast region. Currently no seeding of any crop is being reported. This is behind the five-year average (2021-2025) of four per cent for the region.

Trace amounts of rainfall fell within the region over the past week with the majority of areas receiving no rainfall.

Topsoil moisture conditions in the northeast region are adequate with a large portion indicating surplus amounts. Many producers have indicated the surplus moisture has damaged roads and is delaying field operations.

Cropland topsoil moisture is:

58 per cent surplus; and

42 per cent adequate.

Hayland topsoil moisture is:

40 per cent surplus; and

60 per cent adequate.

Pasture topsoil moisture is:

38 per cent surplus; and

62 per cent adequate.

Significant spring runoff was reported in late April, with regional data indicating 11 per cent normal and 89 per cent above normal. One hundred per cent of crop reporters indicated the amount of runoff received would be sufficient to replenish dugouts and other water bodies within their area.

Additionally, pasture conditions were also reported in late April, with regional data indicating 6 per cent of pastures within the region are reported as excellent, 71 per cent are reported as good, 14 per cent are reported as in fair condition and 9 per cent very poor.

Within the region, producers will continue to prepare for seeding operations, with some areas starting in the coming week, along with pre-seed spraying for weed control, harrowing, calving, fixing fence and getting ready to move cattle out to pasture.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Producers are struggling to make any progress with seeding within the northwest region. Currently only small amounts of field peas and spring wheat have been reported as seeded. This is behind the five-year average (2021-2025) of 10 per cent for the region.

Trace amounts of rainfall fell within the region over the past week, with the majority of areas receiving no rainfall. The largest amount recorded was in the Glaslyn area, which reported only two millimetres (mm) over the past week.

Despite the limited rainfall, topsoil moisture conditions are mostly adequate. However, many producers have indicated the surplus moisture has damaged roads and is delaying field operations.

Cropland topsoil moisture is:

27 per cent surplus; and

73 per cent adequate.

Hayland topsoil moisture is:

13 per cent surplus;

79 per cent adequate; and

8 per cent short.

Pasture topsoil moisture is:

11 per cent surplus;

81 per cent adequate; and

8 per cent short.

Spring runoff was reported in late April, with regional data indicating 45 per cent normal and 55 per cent above normal. One hundred per cent of crop reporters indicated the amount of runoff received would be sufficient to replenish dugouts and other water bodies within their area.

Additionally, pasture conditions were also reported in late April, with regional data indicating 10 per cent of pastures within the region are reported as excellent, 30 per cent are reported as good, 20 per cent are reported as in fair condition with 21 per cent reported as poor and 19 per cent very poor.

Producers will be busy with seeding operations within the region, along with pre-seed spraying for weed control, harrowing, rock picking, calving, fixing fence and getting ready to move cattle out to pasture.