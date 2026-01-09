Critical water system emergency hits PBCN

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) is urging residents to immediately conserve water as crews respond to a critical failure affecting the community’s raw water intake system.

In a press release, PBCN said there is a limited amount of water entering the treatment system and that poses a serious risk of a system shutdown and freeze-up if reservoir levels drop too low.

“The next 48 to 72 hours are critical,” PBCN Vice Chief Justin Halcrow said in the press release, which was sent out Wednesday evening. “If we lose circulation in the system, the consequences could be catastrophic for homes and community infrastructure during winter conditions.”

The problem involves the line that draws water from the lake into the wet well and water treatment plant. While the exact cause has not yet been confirmed, technical teams believe the restriction is occurring upstream of the treatment plant rather than at the pumps themselves.

“We are in our fourth day of dealing with our water situation. We are not getting enough raw water reaching the treatment plant and we are facing a risk of circulation and freeze up,” Band Councillor Olivia Custer from Pellican Narrows said in an interview with the Daily Herald. “That could be catastrophic to the whole community.”

Custer said operations and maintenance crews, supported by external technical specialists, are working around the clock to identify the cause and stabilize water flow, which has been narrowed down to the supply from the Lake.

“It has to do with the intake right from the lake,” she explained. “That is the root of the problem. Its not the water plant itself.”

Emergency water tankers have been deployed to help maintain circulation and prevent freeze-up. PBCN leaders have also prepared short-term measures — including under-ice work and the potential use of submersible pumps.

“We are doing everything possible to keep the system running while we work to identify the root cause of the problem,” said Olivia. “At the same time, community cooperation is absolutely essential. Reducing water use right now helps protect the entire system.”

The community has taken several precautions over the past four days. the list includes placing the community under a boil water advisory. Residents are advised to boil tap water for at least one minute before drinking it, or using it in food preparation or other daily tasks.

PBCN also closed schools in Pelican Narrows for the rest of the week to reduce demand on the system. Other high water-use public facilities may also remain closed or operate at reduced capacity while the situation is assessed, according to the press release.

Essential services will continue under strict conservation measures.

PBCN has also begun distributing bottled water to residents, with priority support being coordinated for Elders, medically vulnerable members and high-occupancy households. Volunteers are being recruited to assist with deliveries across the community.

Custer said there is no confirmed timeline yet for a full resolution.

“Our focus right now is stabilizing the system, keeping water flowing, and ensuring accurate information is shared with members as the situation develops,” she said.

Custer added that they are hopeful the issue will be sorted out soon.

“I just want to thank my community for reducing their water use in each home. We are still at the Band office delivering water and putting out bulletins about delivery so that people can tell where they need water or where to go, “ she added.

According to the press release, PBCN leadership is working closely with Indigenous Services Canada and other partners to secure emergency support and longer-term solutions.

Residents are being asked to reduce water use immediately by limiting showers and laundry, avoiding non-essential water use and minimizing winter line bleeding where safely possible.

Further updates will be issued as more information becomes available.

PBCN consists of over 13,000 members across nine communities spanning 51,000 square kilometres. Its nine communities include Denare Beach, Deschaumbault Lake, Kinoosao, Pelican Narrows, Prince Albert, Sandy Bay, Southend, Sturgeon Landing, and Birch Portage.