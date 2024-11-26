CRISP Report returns to bi-weekly reporting for Influenza season

According to the province’s now bi-weekly CRISP Report COVID-19 activity has decreased and Influenza activity remains at low levels in the province.

The reporting period was from Nov, 3 to Nov. 16. The report was released on Nov. 22.

The number of COVID-19 positive tests and test positivity rates have decreased from 366 tests (20.4 per cent) to 203 tests (12.5 per cent) in the past four weeks. The majority of COVID-19 cases were 65+ years old.

Test positivity in North Central is 25.2 per cent for COVID-19 and 0.0 per cent for Influenza.

In July 2023 the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) took over wastewater data from the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina.

In most areas with sampling programs, wastewater data indicate that COVID-19 levels shows medium to high in viral activity.

In the last two weeks, one death associated with COVID-19 was reported. It is not known how many deaths occurred in North Central over this period.

The report shows there are currently 45 hospital admissions and three ICU admissions.

The total number of hospital admissions for respiratory viruses decreased by 24.4 per cent from 213 cases for the previous two weeks to 161 for the most recent two weeks.

There were eight respiratory outbreaks reported of which seven were related to COVID-19.

Influenza and COVID-19 vaccination was available starting Oct. 15. For more information, visit 4flu.ca. The province did not include a breakdown of high and low areas of the province as they had in the past.

According to the report Influenza activity remains low at less than one per cent test positivity.

The percentage of influenza test positivity increased from 0.4 per cent in the week of November 3 to 0.6 per cent in the week ending Nov, 16.

One influenza outbreak was reported over the past two weeks.

No influenza-associated deaths were reported during this reporting period.

Influenza hospitalizations remained stable at two for the most recent two weeks. There were no influenza ICU admissions for the past four weeks.

The province did not include influenza vaccination statistics or a breakdown of high and low areas of the province as they had in the past.

The report also included the school absenteeism data. There was a decrease in school illness absenteeism from 10.3% to 9.4% between Oct. 27 and Nov. 16.

As of Oct. 13, 2022 the Ministry of Health launched the community respiratory illness surveillance program (CRISP) report to integrate COVID-19 surveillance and reporting with provincial respiratory illness and surveillance reporting, including influenza.

The report standardizes the epidemiological information required for respiratory illness surveillance and risk management and will be issued bi-weekly during respiratory illness season.