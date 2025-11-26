Cripps makes immediate impact on Raiders back end

Darren Steinke

Stanks On Sports

Brock Cripps is showing he doesn’t need to be eased into the WHL.

The 16-year-old rookie defenceman with the Prince Albert Raiders has dived head first into the deep end and is swimming at a fairly good pace. In the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, Cripps was selected by the Raiders second overall in the first round.

The Victoria, B.C., product came to “Hockey Town North” with the potential to be a WHL standout or star. The Raiders were pegged to have a sturdy blue-line crew for the current campaign that could also move the puck and spark offence.

On paper, it appeared Cripps, who stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 160 pounds, was going to be in a spot to have a great learning season that would allow him to take off in later campaigns. Cripps is showing he is a quick learner and is already taking off. In the 16 appearances he has made with the Raiders so far this season, Cripps has recorded two goals, seven assists and a plus-12 rating.

He also played under Raiders head coach Ryan McDonald for Canada Red at the U17 World Challenge that ran Nov. 2 to 8 in Truno, Nova Scotia. Canada Red posted a 4-0-1 record at that event and claimed a 6-3 victory over Canada White in the Gold Medal game. The Canada White roster contained Raiders 16-year-old right-winger Ben Harvey.

Cripps led that event in defencemen scoring with six points coming off one goal and five assists. He also captured honours as a tournament all-star.

With the Raiders, Cripps has allowed the Raiders back end to be as dynamic and as deep as it has ever been. When the Raiders graduated star defenceman Lukas Dragicevic to the professional ranks at the conclusion of last season, it felt like they would take a step backwards on defence. Dragicevic is currently playing with Coachella Valley Firebirds, who are the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken.

Prince Albert returned captain Justice Christensen as a 20-year-old and star 17-year-old Daxon Rudolph on defence for the current campaign. With the presence of Christensen and Rudolph, it was a safe bet that the Raiders were going to get offence from the back end.

Cripps is already blowing everything away on the eye test at both ends of the ice. He is doing his part with his performance to give the Raiders coaches confidence to play him in all situations. Of course, Cripps is still going to make some 16-year-old type mistakes as the campaign goes along, but he is still way further along than most defencemen his age are at this point in their major junior careers.

At the moment, the Raiders are getting steady play from their regular group of six that suit up on defence that also includes Linden Burrett, Matyas Man and Benett Kelly. Prince Albert doesn’t have to hide anyone on the back end, and that is a good problem to have.

Still, it can be argued that Cripps is the biggest head turner for how well he has played for how young he is.

McKenna underwhelming in NCAA

In what seemed like an unthinkable notion at the start of October, the idea is starting to float around that Gavin McKenna might not be the first overall selection in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Over the past month, there has been increased commentary coming from media persons that follow college hockey in the United States that Gavin McKenna has been “underwhelming” in the NCAA Division I ranks skating with Penn State University Nittany Lions Men’s Hockey Team. McKenna, who is still 17-years-old and will turn 18-years-old on December 20, has recorded four goals, 14 assists and a minus-five rating in 16 games with the Nittany Lions.

Expectations for McKenna in the NCAA were sky high, because the Whitehorse, Yukon, product’s 2024-25 campaign with the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers was sensational. In 56 regular season games, McKenna, who stands 6-feet and weighs 170 pounds, piled up 129 points coming off 41 goals and 88 assists to go with a plus-60 rating in the plus-minus department.

He played in 16 games in the WHL Playoffs recording nine goals and 29 assists for 38 points to go with a plus-14 rating helping the Tigers win their sixth WHL title in team history. In the four games the Tigers played at the Memorial Cup tournament that determines a CHL champion, McKenna had three goals and three assists and a plus-two rating.

Thanks to those efforts, McKenna won the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL player of the year and claimed honours as the CHL player of the year. To add further to expectations on McKenna, ESPN reported in July that McKenna’s Name Image and Likeness money for attending Penn State is “in the ballpark” of US$700,000. Fairly or unfairly, that huge dollar figure brings a notion that McKenna has to produce, and if he doesn’t produce, he will deal with criticism coming his way even at his young age.

Observers that have seen McKenna play in the NCAA said he has been outstanding skating on the power play or four-versus-four situations when he has time and space on the ice. The NCAA league is filled with players aged 18 to 23 with the majority being aged 20 to 23 and that has changed things for McKenna when it comes to five-on-five play.

When it comes to McKenna’s five-on-five play going against players who are more physically developed because of their age, observers have said McKenna hasn’t been good. Observers noted McKenna has shown a lack of engagement and been unwilling to compete in those situations. The word “passenger” has been used to describe McKenna’s effort when it comes to five-on-five play.

One media observer showed in a video on YouTube of one example where McKenna could have won a race for a loose puck and visibly gave up on the play. If the Nittany Lions, who are 11-5 and rated ninth in the NCAA Top 20 Rankings, are in positions where they are trying to protect a one-goal lead in the third period, media observers are saying McKenna pretty much never gets shifts in those situations.

If a growing number of media persons are noticing a lack of effort on McKenna’s part when it comes to five-on-five play, that opens the door that McKenna may not be the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Some NCAA hockey media observers have said McKenna is a good player, but they couldn’t attach the “generational player” tag to him. To those observers, McKenna is not as lofty a prospect as Adam Fantilli and Macklin Celebrini were when they played in the NCAA.

While a number of NCAA media observers want to see more out of McKenna, those same media observers have been pleased with the play of 17-year-old defenceman Keaton Verhoeff of the North Dakota Fighting Hawks Men’s Hockey Team. As a 16-year-old WHL rookie with the Victoria Royals last season, Verhoeff appeared in 63 regular season games collecting 21 goals, 24 assists and a plus-23 rating.

In 12 games with the Fighting Hawks, Verhoeff, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 212 pounds, has posted four goals, four assists and a plus-four rating. He has been praised for his all-around game and for how well he can battle physically with the older players in the NCAA. While it is early, it is possible Verhoeff could slide into that number one overall spot in the NHL Entry Draft.

It is also possible Swedish 18-year-old winger Ivar Stenberg could jump into the number one overall position in the NHL Entry Draft. Stenberg is playing in the top league in Sweden with Frolunda FC, and he has five goals, 15 assists and a plus-nine rating in 21 regular season games.

It should be noted that McKenna is still doing better than most of the players who were in the WHL last season and jumped to NCAA Division I hockey in the current campaign. A lot of the WHL players who moved on to play NCAA Division I hockey are having their challenges and are not putting up the big offensive numbers like they did in major junior. It is uncertain how this development will factor into the decisions others may make when it comes to jumping from major junior to NCAA.

As for McKenna, he will still surely be selected early in the first round of the upcoming NHL Entry Draft at this point in time. If his play in five-on-five situations doesn’t come around, his good seasons in Medicine Hat might only be a memory when NHL Entry Draft time comes around.

Darren Steinke is a Saskatoon-based freelance sportswriter and photographer with more than 20 years of experience covering the WHL. He blogs frequently at stankssermon.blogspot.com.