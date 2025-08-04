Crews continue aggressive response to Buhl Fire as size exceeds 95,000 hectares

The Buhl Fire continues to burn in northern Saskatchewan, with the blaze now covering over 95,000 hectares across Prince Albert National Park and surrounding provincial Crown Land. Identified on June 29 and caused by lightning, the fire has prompted a large-scale joint response from Parks Canada and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), operating under a unified command.

As of Monday, the fire had reached 95,322 hectares, with 13,223 hectares burning within Prince Albert National Park and 82,094 hectares on the provincial Crown land.

Despite low-lying smoke and fog grounding aerial operations on Sunday, crews were able to make ground progress. Dozers completed work near the northeast perimeter, and suppression crews focused on the eastern and southeastern edges, including hotspots along Highway 916. Structural protection efforts also continued around Ramsey Bay, with crews running high-volume sprinklers and removing hazardous trees to protect infrastructure.

Due to poor visibility, some air-only crews were reassigned to fire line operations. Firefighters continue to prioritize life safety, the protection of communities and infrastructure, and the preservation of natural and cultural values.

Currently, 192 personnel, 12 helicopters, 22 pieces of heavy equipment, and an infrared scanning drone are assigned to the incident, with additional air support available as needed.

The Resort subdivision of Ramsey Bay and Ramsey Bay Campground remain under an evacuation order declared on July 24. Parks Canada reissued a pre-evacuation alert for Prince Albert National Park on August 1. Montreal Lake Cree Nation, Elk Ridge, and McPhee Lake currently have no evacuation alerts in effect.

Approximate fire distances from the fire’s edge to nearby communities include 0.9 km from Ramsey Bay, 12.5 km from Montreal Lake, 30.6 km from Waskesiu, 31.8 km from Bittern Lake, 34.8 km from Elk Ridge, and 37.9 km from McPhee Lake.

Travellers on Highway 2 north of Waskesiu may see fire activity and are advised to drive with caution. Nearby, the Ditch Fire is also active, with SPSA crews working adjacent to the roadway.

The provincial fire ban issued July 10 remains in effect for areas north of the provincial forest boundary up to the Churchill River.

The weather forecast includes a 30 per cent chance of thundershowers, with a risk of dry lightning and hail. Winds are expected to gust up to 50 km/h, potentially increasing fire activity. The Buhl Fire remains classified under Level 4: Enhanced Operation, with district-level emergency coordination active.

For more updates, visit SaskAlerts.ca, the Prince Albert National Park fire bulletin page, or the SPSA wildfire dashboard. The public is encouraged to report smoke or flames by calling 911 or, within the national park, Parks Canada Dispatch at 1-877-852-3100.