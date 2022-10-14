Creighton RCMP seek information after death of 24-year-old

RCMP are asking the public to report any sightings or interaction with a 24-year-old woman who was found in medical distress at a golf course in Creighton and later died.

A member of the public found Tristan Jobb, 24, of Flin Flon, Man. at the golf course the morning of Thursday, Oct. 6. The person notified RCMP at around 10:30 a.m., and officers from the Creighton detachment immediately responded.

EMS later declared her deceased at the scene Jobb’s next of kin have been notified.

Investigators closed off the scene for a thorough investigation, but later reopened it the same day.

An autopsy has been ordered and completed by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service to investigate the cause of Jobb’s death. The investigation is still ongoing as police await the results of the toxicology and examine evidence gathered from the scene to determine the circumstances of her death.

As this is a Saskatchewan Coroners Service investigation, police have no further information to provide at this time.

Investigators have asked the public to report any information about Jobb’s whereabouts or movements on Oct. 5, the day prior to her death. Information can be reported to the Creighton RCMP detachment by calling 306-688-8888 or their local police service.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.