Creighton prepares temporary housing site for Denare Beach residents who lost homes to wildfire

Creighton’s mayor says the town is moving quickly to get displaced Denare Beach residents into temporary housing before winter sets in.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s public information session, Mayor Bruce Fidler said Collins Crescent has been identified as the main site, with space for up to 22 or 23 mobile housing units. Additional vacant lots in the trailer court could also be used.

“The urgent need is getting some housing in place before winter,” Fidler said. “We’d like to have most people settled by the end of October.”

The units will be supplied through the Saskatchewan Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP). Residents will be expected to pay rent and utilities, the same as any other rental, but Fidler emphasized that the provincial government is covering the cost of bringing the homes in.

He stressed that the arrangement is temporary.



“It’s just basically to get through the winter for these people, and hopefully homes can be built or brought in next spring and summer,” he said.

Fidler said the plan is being developed in close coordination with Denare Beach officials and the wildfire recovery task team, which continues to meet twice weekly. He added that concerns about town services or information have been addressed.

“There will be nothing that the town’s infrastructure can’t handle,” he said.

Looking longer term, Fidler acknowledged the wildfire has been a wake-up call.

“We’ve got our eyes open this summer for sure,” he said. “We definitely want to do some mitigation of all kinds.”

He also offered reassurance to displaced families.

“We’re doing this for their benefit. We’re very sympathetic to their situation,” he said. “Their firefighters were here helping us when we were in dire straits, just a few days before they faced the same situation. We’ve been close neighbours for a long time, and we’ll support them however we can.”

Fidler said success will mean getting families through the winter safely and giving them the chance to rebuild in the spring. He added a direct appeal to higher levels of government.

“Any help they can give to support these residents will be very beneficial and appreciated.”