Creighton, Denare Beach outline temporary housing plans after wildfire

Officials in Creighton and Denare Beach say progress is being made to get wildfire-displaced families into temporary housing, with units expected to be ready by October.

At a public information session held Wednesday, residents were told most of the temporary housing will be placed on vacant lots in Creighton. Mayor Bruce Fidler said Collins Crescent has space for 22 or 23 mobile units, with additional lots available in the trailer court.

“The urgent need is getting some housing in place before winter,” he said. “We’d like to have most people settled by the end of October.”

Denare Beach councillor Karen Thomson said her community does not have suitable land available for that many units because of the fire damage, making Creighton’s contribution vital.

“Creighton has been generous in supplying us with some lots for the temporary housing,” she said. “Because of the fire, we don’t have the suitable properties here to put that number of temporary housing.”

Thomson described the meeting as well attended and constructive, with few concerns raised.

“The response from the public was well received,” she said. “Basically it was just to let people know what was happening, when it was happening, and who was being affected.”

A needs assessment identified about 35 families requiring housing. Thomson said site readiness will begin in September, with move-ins targeted for October. While the immediate focus is on this winter, she added the temporary units may be in use for up to two years while permanent homes are built.

“These are all suitable housing. They all meet CSA standards and building code standards,” Thomson said. “They are safe and suitable for residents.”

She noted the units are funded through the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP), which can provide up to $30,000 in support for housing costs.

Both communities emphasized their commitment to working together.

“We want to make this as easy a transition in such a difficult time as we can,” Thomson said. “We understand the needs, and we want to make sure your needs are looked after.”

Fidler added that the partnership reflects long-standing ties between the two towns. “We’ve been close neighbours for a long time, and we’ll support them however we can,” he said.