Cowessess First Nation demands action from Ottawa over stalled 1907 land claim settlement

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

COWESSESS FIRST NATION — A community gathering of Cowessess First Nation leadership and local representatives took place recently to confront mounting frustration over stalled federal implementation processes, despite agreements in principle already being reached on key claims.

The strategic meeting drew federal attendance from national NDP Leader Avi Lewis and Leah Gazan, the Critic for Indigenous Affairs.

The Cowessess First Nation 1907 Land Claim centres on the invalid surrender of 20,704 acres of reserve land near Broadview. While negotiations for a final settlement remain ongoing in 2026, the high-value resolution is expected to bring substantial financial compensation to the nation.

Chief Erica Beaudin criticized the bureaucratic delays and political inaction surrounding Specific Claims settlements that have already undergone years of negotiation.

“Our people have negotiated in good faith, reached agreements, and upheld our side of the process — yet federal MPs and bureaucrats continue to stall and delay restitution that should already be completed,” Chief Beaudin stated. “We believe Prime Minister Mark Carney would be deeply concerned if fully informed about the failures occurring within his own system.”

Leah Gazan, MP and NDP Critic for Indigenous Affairs, urged the crowd to leverage the presence of visiting lawmakers to amplify their community’s message.

“It’s about how you use your platform,” Gazan emphasized. “Use us and our platform so you can tell your story, especially about the land claims.”

The community views the resolution of this claim as a critical turning point for its financial independence.

“The high-value land claim will allow for us to be true partners in economic sovereignty for Cowessess, equal to what the federal government’s goal is for Canada,” Beaudin added.

Elders and community members in attendance expressed an urgent need for concrete action, citing a lack of immediate capital required to secure vital local infrastructure. Attendees also emphasized the necessity for authentic political representation, explicitly rejecting political exploitation while calling for self-determination and the resolution of historical land dispossessions.