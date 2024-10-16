COVID-19 increasing in the province according to report

According to the province’s monthly respiratory illness surveillance report, COVID-19 has increased in Saskatchewan.

The province moves to monthly reporting each spring.

The reporting period was Sept. 8 to Oct. 5.

COVID-19 activity is elevated. The weekly number of COVID-19 positive tests and test positivity rates have increased in the past four weeks from 198 tests (14.8 per cent) to 297 tests (18 per cent).

In the most recent week during this reporting period, the proportions of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases were highest among individuals 65 years and older (57.2 per cent), followed by those aged 20 to 64 years old (34.8 per cnet).

Test positivity in North Central is 16 per cent for COVID-19 and 0.0 per cent for Influenza.

In July 2023 the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) took over wastewater data from the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina.

Wastewater data from regions with sampling programs indicate elevated COVID-19 levels, with the majority of areas showing upward trends in viral activity.

In the last four weeks, two deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported. It is not known how many deaths occurred in North Central over this period.

The report shows there are currently 57 hospital admissions and six ICU admissions.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain stable (139 in previous two weeks to 130 admissions in the recent two weeks). COVID-19 ICU admissions remained stable at 11 for the most recent two weeks.

The proportion of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients has increased from 3.3 per cent to 4.2 per cent over the last four weeks.

COVID-19 outbreaks in high-risk settings are stable at 18 for the most recent two weeks compared to 19 for the previous two-week period.

Influenza and COVID-19 vaccination is available starting October 15. For more information, visit 4flu.ca.

In the week ending Oct. 5, the proportions of laboratory-confirmed influenza cases were highest among individuals 20-64 years old (66.7 per cent), followed equally by those aged 5-19 and 65 and older ( 16.7 per cent).

No influenza-associated deaths were reported during this reporting period.

Influenza hospitalizations remained stable at two for the most recent two weeks. There were no influenza ICU admissions for the past four weeks.

As of Oct. 13, 2022 the Ministry of Health launched the community respiratory illness surveillance program (CRISP) report to integrate COVID-19 surveillance and reporting with provincial respiratory illness and surveillance reporting, including influenza.

The report standardizes the epidemiological information required for respiratory illness surveillance and risk management and will be issued bi-weekly during respiratory illness season.