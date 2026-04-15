Country Gospel 2026 to bring local performers together for uplifting night of music

The Prince Albert Country Music Association is inviting the community to an evening of live music later this month as Country Gospel 2026 takes the stage at Calvary United Church.

The concert is set for Sunday, April 19, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m.

“The Association does a number of shows a year, and one of the shows that we do is the country gospel show,” said Donna Brooks, a member of the Prince Albert Country Music Association and a producer of the event. “It’s an opportunity to showcase country music singers and showcase some of the country gospel songs that are out there.”

Brooks said the event gives local performers a chance to take part in a full production while giving the public a chance to enjoy homegrown talent.

“We have a lot of talented people that belong to the Prince Albert Country Music Association, and this is one way for them all to get out and be a part of a show,” she said.

This year’s concert will feature about 21 to 22 songs and a broad mix of performers. Brooks said audiences can expect a dynamic evening.

“You’ll see some performers there (where) their songs are quite upbeat,” she said. “Then you’ll have some other performers that the songs really hit home, like they really hit to the heart, so it’s a nice variety of different types of singers.”

Organizers moved the event to Calvary United Church this year after holding it at the Heritage Centre last year. Brooks said the church was chosen because of its acoustics and because the association wanted to try an evening format.

While the event carries the country gospel name, Brooks said it is not being presented as a religious service.

“No, there’s no religious overtones or prayer or anything to it,” she said. “It’s just a concert. It’s simply a concert for people to come and enjoy.”

Brooks said the music continues to connect with audiences because it is uplifting and accessible, whether or not someone comes from a religious background.

“It’s feel good music,” she said. “It’s something that people go to, they come away feeling good, and really something for any age, for anyone to enjoy.”

She also said the $20 ticket makes the event an affordable night out at a time when many forms of entertainment cost more. Tickets will be available at the door.

For Brooks, the concert is also part of a wider effort to keep live local music alive in Prince Albert.

“It gives people a chance to play and a chance to perform and get out there,” she said. “And it gives people a chance in the community to come out and see some local talent.”

For those who have never attended before, Brooks had a simple invitation.

“Just come,” she said. “You’re gonna feel good when you leave.”

The concert will feature a large lineup of local performers, including Claire Schira, John Watson, John Quinn, Les Breiter, Darcy Sander, Marcel Trudel, Dennis Adams, Rick Galloway, Karen Beauchesne, Marg Yungwirth, Linda Bjork, Dolores Lasko Potts and Janice Trudel. The backing band will include Dennis Adams, John Watson, Linda Bjork, Donna Brooks and Darcy Sander, with Claire Schira listed as backup singer. Karen Beauchesne will serve as MC, while Linda Bjork and Donna Brooks are the producers of the show.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca