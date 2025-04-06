Councillor to bring forward motion responding to tariff threats at Monday meeting

Ward 3 Coun. Tony Head has announced his intention to bring a motion to support the Team Canada approach to responding to tariff threats.

The motion is included in the agenda package for Monday’s meeting. Head said the goal is to align local, provincial, and national priorities as necessary to counter foreign policies that harm the Canadian economy.

“Some of the announcements and recent positioning from our neighbours down south, it is concerning,” Head said in an interview. “It’s something that I think we have to be mindful of. My thoughts are let’s support the Team Canada approach around procurement. My hopes are that this council will support that step to ensure the protection of our country and our province and our citizens in Prince Albert, because things are ramping up. Every time you turn on the news it’s getting scarier and scarier.”

Head’s motion calls on administration to review eight items to support the Team Canada approach. The list includes reviewing the purchasing policy to identify opportunities to support local and Canadian businesses, while also identifying opportunities to streamline regulations to help the city respond to economic threats like tariffs and supply chain disruptions.

Head also wants the City to establish an internal roundtable to “facilitate the rapid response to tariffs and other economic challenges facing the City”. The motion also calls for the City to immediately begin work with local businesses and community economic development organizations like surrounding rural municipalities to coordinate on a targeted “Buy Local/Buy Canadian” campaign.

“It’s just a way to ensure our protection in our country,” Head explained. “In looking at some of the announcements from our governments, I thought we could do our part here in Prince Albert.”

The motion calls on city administration to report back on the implementation of these measures. Head said admin automatically has 90 days to respond, but he’d like to see action as soon as possible.

“There’s some internal processes they’re going to have to do in identifying where some of the gaps might be,” Head said. “It is a big change and something that I don’t take lightly, but I feel it’s a necessary step to take for our residents and ensure we are protected here in our country.”

Head’s motion is one of two motions listed on Monday’s council agenda. Council will also debate a motion from Coun. Blake Edwards on the feasibility of establishing a Public Safety Reserve. There will also be a delegation speaking on the Cosmopolitan Lodge Food Services Agreement, and 14 reports from Administration and Committess.

The council meeting begins at 5 p.m. in City Hall

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald