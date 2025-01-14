Council weighs options on Dave Steuart Arena

Parks and Rec Director expects City to receive offer from Exhibition Association to purchase arena

General fund budget debates are over, but at least one item remains undecided: the future of the Dave G. Steuart Arena.

In March 2023, City council voted to close the arena once the two new indoor rinks were open. However, that plan is on hold while council considers other options, including potentially selling the building to the Prince Albert Exhibition Association.

“We are not rushing to a decision,” Mayor Powalinsky said in a press release. “We are prepared to consider all reasonable proposals to keep the facility open, but it is important to keep in mind that the evidence in front of us so far does not support keeping it operational. If the user groups have information they want us to consider, we are, of course, open to hearing from them.”

Once open, the new Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre will absorb an anticipated 93 per cent of all regional ice time bookings. In a press release, the City said it’s not clear that the demand is there for more ice time.

Without the Steuart, Prince Albert will have access to four ice surfaces: two at the new leisure centre, one at the Kinsmen Arena, and one in Buckland.

“We are hearing from at least one user group that they believe there is enough demand to justify keeping the arena open,” Parks, Recreation, and Culture Director Jody Boulet said in a press release. “We will be reaching out to all user groups to discuss the issue and invite them to put forward proposals for our consideration.”

Council entered budget meetings last week looking at a proposed $300,000 placeholder commitment for the Steuart to cover future plans, including decommissioning. However, Boulet told council the Prince Albert Exhibition Association expressed interest in purchasing the building after the budget package was finalized.

Boulet said the association plans to use the building as a show and trade building, and not an arena. That would mean removing boards and chemical equipment from the ice plant, something that will cost an estimated $25,000.

Boulet said he had no other details to share about the proposal, but urged council to avoid approving the placeholder amount, saying it wasn’t the proper way to proceed following the expression of interest. He expects the association to make an offer sometime this week.

“I think it’s important for council to consider all options.”



“I know there’s been a lot of conversations about the future of the building in our community, so we’re making sure council has all the information before they decide what is the best way to move forward,” he said.

At least two councillors expressed interest in reversing the previous decision to keep the Steuart running as a rink. Coun. Daniel Brown said he’s worried the city will close this rink, then find out in a year or two it still needs more ice.

He said natural ice rinks in the area aren’t reliable, and he’s not confident the new leisure centre will provide all the ice local teams need.

Coun. Tony Head also expressed concerns about closing the Steuart.

“In my opinion, the public wants to see this maintained and operated,” he said during the meeting. “I would like to see this motion deferred…. I would rather see it (dealt with) at the end of the budget process.”

The Steuart Arena requires at least more than $750,000 in improvements and repairs to remain operational, including more than $600,000 for a new roof. According to the budget report, the arena has leaks in the lobby, corridor, and mechanical room.

Once those items are repaired, the City would still need another $170,000 to cover the annual operating costs, assuming all ice hours are fully booked.

The arena will continue to operate for the rest of the hockey season, but the City plans to close it down for next season while evaluating future options. City Manager Sherry Person told council they would “undoubtably” have to fix the roof to operate the Steuart as an arena next hockey season.

The building and land have been assessed at a combined value of $779,500.

Decommissioning and demolishing the structure would cost more than $617,000 due to the presence of asbestos within the walls and flooring. According to a report included in the budget package, the asbestos are not a risk to the public because they are contained within the structure.

