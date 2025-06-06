Council votes to extend temporary permit for Stepping Stones Shelter

Prince Albert city council voted in favour extending the temporary development permit for the Stepping Stones Shelter located in the Exhibition Grounds at their regular meeting on June 2.

The extended permit allows the shelter to operate until July 1, 2027, or until a permanent shelter is operational.

The decision allows the PA Exhibition and Saskatchewan Housing Corporation to proceed with the Letter of Understanding and Lease Agreement to sublet the Grandstands located on the Exhibition Grounds.

The Exhibition Grounds are located in Ward 3, represented by Coun. Tony Head. During the meeting, Head said it’s been a long road to get to a permanent shelter, but renewing the Stepping Stone location is better than the alternative.



Head told council he supported the motion because temporary accommodations are essential to ensure the homeless residents continued to receive services, and because without one, the city was limited in how it could legally respond to homeless encampments.

Community Development Director, Craig Guidinger said the Prince Albert Grand Council became involved in operating Stepping Stones Shelter very quickly after expressing interest. When asked by Coun. Daniel Brown if the PAGC had the option to move over the next two years, Guidinger said all indications show the PAGC and provincial government don’t want to move the shelter unless it’s to a permanent location.

“They certainly don’t want it to take two years, Guidinger said. “It (the motion) is up to two years. I think if it was up to the province they’d get it constructed a lot sooner, but the work involved with relocating to another temporary option, is it feasible? Yes, it’s feasible. Is it likely? I would say no.”

During the meeting, Head said he’s received calls from residents asking about how the City deals with homeless encampments. Guidinger told council their intent was not to come in aggressively and just pick up encampments and displace people that are in need.

“Our first focus is to connect individuals with resources that need it,” Guidinger said. “Our community safety well-being page does have a list of all those different types of resources, whether it is mental health, whether it is housing, it is all in our community safety well-being page on our website.”

Guidinger said if anyone has any questions, they can visit the City’s website to find more instructions.

Coun Bryce Laewetz voted in favour of the motion because Prince Albert needed a temporary location. However, he said he was disappointed his previous motion to explore an alternative location closer to central services was dismissed.

“One of the main reasons cited was that it could delay the process, yet with this extension, we’re buying more time,” Laewetz said.

Laewetz was unable to continue after Mayor Bill Powalinsky ruled in favour of a point of order raised by Coun. Blake Edwards, who argued the Laewetz’s motion had already been debated, and his comments were not about a temporary shelter location.

The motion passed 7-1 with Brown voting against it.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald