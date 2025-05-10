Council to vote on YWCA proposal to develop affordable housing units on 18th Street West

Prince Albert City Council will vote on an Affordable Housing Application from the YWCA when they meet at their regular meeting on Monday.

The application is for a 20-unit, non-market, development at 99 – 18th Street West, roughly one block from the Court of King’s Bench. The development will cost $30,000 with the funds coming out of the Affordable Housing Program. Approval is subject to the YWCA entering into a 15-year operating agreement with the City.

“Based on the information provided by YWCA Prince Albert, this development conforms with the intent of the Affordable Housing Program and supports the City of Prince Albert’s 2025 Housing Needs Assessment by contributing to the supply of affordable non-market housing. It responds directly to the identified need for ‘deeply affordable units for households in core housing need, particularly those earning below $32,000 annually,’” reads a report from planner Krista Nakonechny that was included in the agenda package for Monday’s meeting.

The Operating Agreement is a condition of approval and ensures that the units are rented at an affordable rate for the term of the agreement. Administration has recommended approving the application.

“Approving this application directly addresses the City’s recognition that stable, affordable housing is essential to community well-being,” Nakonechny wrote. “By providing secure, long-term housing for low-income households, the development helps reduce housing instability, which in turn supports safer, more resilient neighbourhoods less vulnerable to social challenges.”

YWCA Prince Albert is expected to begin construction in spring 2025. The development permit for a multi-unit dwelling was approved on Aug. 31, 2023.

The Affordable Housing Program is funded through the Housing Reserve. Annually, only three applications may receive funding, with a maximum grant of $30,000 per application.

Since it was established, 10 applicants have received funding under the Affordable Housing Program. Those 10 applicants have developed 42 affordable rental units in Prince Albert.

This is the first application of 2025.

