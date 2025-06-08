Council to vote on permanent shelter location at Monday executive committee meeting

Prince Albert City Council will listen to a report on a new permanent location for an Emergency Homeless Shelter when they meet for their executive committee meeting on Monday.

Administration is recommending that the southeast corner of the “City Yards” located at 650 Exhibition Drive be used for a permanent shelter. This location will require a number of processes which will require City Council approval. The list includes a sales agreement, subdivision application, contract zoning agreement, development permit, and servicing agreement.

“Although the Exhibition Association has agreed to allow for temporary emergency shelter operations for up to an additional two year period at its current location underneath the grandstand, there continues to be an ongoing need for a permanent emergency shelter facility in Prince Albert,” reads a report written by Craig Guidinger, Prince Albert’s Director of Community Development.

Guidinger wrote that administration reviewed “a number of locations’ within a two-block radius of the Exhibition Grounds. The City Yards at 650 Exhibition Drive are considered the most suitable location.

Guidinger wrote that they considered all information received during the consultation process that took place earlier in 2025. That includes more than 150 written feedback forms, 100 letters, and 30 emails.

“Although Administration was directed to work with the Province to establish a permanent shelter on City property that is located within the vicinity of the current Stepping Stonesshelter, Administration is of the opinion that the location being recommended at this time is suitable,” Guidinger wrote. “Not only was it one of the top locations identified through the consultation process, but it also satisfies many of the recurring themes identified above.”

Guidinger wrote that the City is currently negotiating a sales agreement with the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation. He expects council will receive a draft of the agreement at their June 23 meeting.

The land available for purchase is up to one acre in size and will require a subdivision from the larger “City Yards” parcel.

Guidinger wrote that the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation was consulted in preparation for his report. He wrote that the Departments of Public Works, Parks Recreation and Culture, Finance, and the City Manager have all met to discuss the location. He also wrote that the site was one of the top five identified following public consultations.

Monday’s meeting begins at 4 p.m.