Council to vote on new Community Garden agreement at Monday meeting

Prince Albert city council will vote on a request to continue their agreement with the Prince Albert Share a Meal Food Bank to operate a community garden when they meet on Monday.

A proposed agreement included in Monday’s agenda package calls for a five-year operating term running from April 1, 2025 to March 30, 2030.

A report written by Parks and Open Spaces manager Timothy Yeaman shows a desire to continue in partnership with the City to oversee and run the Community Garden. Yeaman wrote that the Prince Albert Share a Meal Food Bank has been “a dependable partner in providing oversight and management of the Community Garden.”

The garden is located just north of Holy Cross School and along 15th Avenue East. Yeaman wrote that the food bank has been an essential partner when it comes to meeting the needs of the less fortunate in the community through the food hamper program which incorporates core root vegetables such as carrots and potatoes.

“The Community Garden has evolved over the past number of years and so has the need for the P.A. Food Bank to continue to look at opportunities to supply fresh produce as part of their programming,” reads the report. “The Garden is now made up of 87 privately rented 625 square foot garden plots for personal production, rented for forty dollars $40 each for the growing season.”

The 87 plots are available on a first come, first serve basis. Gardeners who do not maintain their plots are not offered it again next growing season.

The P.A. Food Bank plants their own section within the garden for the purpose of providing fresh garden produce. Gardeners take part and support the food bank by donating a part of their produce grown, back to the Food Bank in support.

If council approves the agreement, the Parks Department would provide operational support to the community garden, including spring and fall cultivation, and providing or managing water service outlets.

The Food Bank would also work with the Parks Division on any new ideas they may have for the community garden.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to futher partnership with the PA Food Bank to help their organization provide access to fresh food, improve food security, provide nutritional education and support, and help foster community and build networks,” reads the report.

“Formal communication through Prince Albert Food Bank Executive Director Mr. Kim Scruby, email dated Thursday, January 30, 2025, expressing the desire to continue in partnership with the City to oversee and run the Community Garden has been received.”

Monday’s meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall.