Council to vote on extending Stepping Stones permit until July 2027

The Prince Albert council will consider extending the temporary use development permit allowing Stepping Stones Shelter to continue operating under the Prince Albert Exhibition Grandstand until July 1, 2027, or until the permanent shelter is operational.

The item is on the agenda for Monday’s council meeting. Stepping Stones Shelter has operated under multiple temporary development permits since 2020 to provide shelter services from the Grandstands building at the Exhibition Grounds.

In a report included in Monday’s agenda package, Community Development Director Craig Guidinger wrote that the City was legally limited in its ability to manage and disband homeless encampments without a functioning shelter.

Guidinger wrote that encampments have become more prevalent across Prince Albert, and present substantial safety risks, such as uncontrolled fires. He also wrote that homeless residents would have few options and no support if the shelter closed.

“In order to ensure continuity of services until a permanent Shelter is operational—and to provide the City with the tools necessary to manage the ongoing homelessness crisis, including the ability to dismantle encampments when required—approval of the extension of the temporary Development Permit for the Grandstands location, until the end of 2027 while a permanent Shelter is built is being recommended,” Guidinger wrote.

Guidinger added that municipal resources would be “taxed significantly” if no shelter were to operate in the lead up to opening a permanent one.

The Government of Saskatchewan has allocated funds to establish a property for a Permanent 24-hour enhanced emergency shelter. This will provide a new location for Stepping Stones, currently located at the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds.

The shelter will offer comprehensive services, including case planning, wellness and cultural support, financial assistance, and help transitioning to appropriate housing.

Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) has stepped forward and has been appointed by the Province to oversee Shelter operations in order to ensure continuity of services until a permanent shelter is operational.