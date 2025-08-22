Council to make final call on downtown complex needs facility on Monday

The Prince Albert City Council meets Monday to deliver a final decision on a proposed complex needs facility that has divided opinion among residents, businesses, and elected officials.

The project, planned for 99 Ninth Street East in the downtown core, would provide secure, short-term care for individuals detained by police due to intoxication, disorderly behaviour, or drug-related distress. The goal is to reduce strain on police resources and connect vulnerable individuals with support services instead of holding them in cells.

Similar stabilization facilities in Saskatoon and Regina have shown positive results in reducing police calls and connecting individuals with treatment. Mayor Bill Powalinsky said those successes reinforce why Prince Albert needs its own.

“I’m not only confident, I’m convinced,” he said. “We’ve seen this model work in Saskatoon. There’s no reason PA should be any different.’”

Powlinsky said the priority is public safety for both residents and people in crisis.

“The important thing is to focus on safety, for the community and for the individuals. People ­aren’t going to be released on the street. It’s a closed facility,” he said.

If approved, the facility will operate under a three-year development permit and include a 90-day closure clause should major problems arise. Before opening, the operator must hold a community meeting and submit a detailed operational plan to the city.

Powalinsky said the plan is about intervention, not rehabilitation.

“Right now, the only option we have is to put someone in jail and release them a few hours later. This new model is about connecting them with mental health or addiction services,” he explained.

The mayor added that misinformation has fueled public concern about the site.

“Fears get magnified. If people fact-check and not look at misinformation, they’ll see this is a positive, safe intervention and a key part of community well-being,” he said.

On Aug. 11, council voted 7-2 at the executive committee stage to move the project forward with conditions, but Monday’s meeting will determine whether those approvals stand. The agenda lists the development permit and zoning changes as the primary item for discussion and decision.

Powalinsky warned that a delay or rejection would jeopardize funding.

“If we don’t move ahead, we’re turning our back on public safety commitments. Funds are in place only until March 31, so a delay would be a serious blow,” he said.



Ward 1 Councillor Daniel Brown has been one of the most vocal critics of the downtown location. He said earlier this month that his main concerns include the impact on nearby property values, limited bed space, and the short 24-hour stay. While he supports the concept of a stabilization facility, Brown believes it should be built away from residential and commercial areas.



“My biggest thing is, what’s going to happen to those property values? These residents put their life savings into their homes,” he said. “If it’s going to negatively affect that, I’m not in support.”



