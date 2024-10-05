Council to hear presentations on proposed shelter site at Monday meeting

Daily Herald Contributor

There are still several major issues to settle as city council winds down in preparation for the fall municipal election, but one of the biggest is on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.

Delegates for and against moving the YWCA permanent shelter to 420 – 18th Street West will make their cases before council. The agenda lists 25 letters of opposition to the move.

YWCA CEO Donna Brooks and YWCA Stepping Stones Manager Nicole Marud will argue in favour of the move, while Lucy Isbister, Darcie Aug, Derick Thibaudeau, and Carmen Plaunt will speak against it.

For several years, housing providers and the province have been discussing potential locations for a permanent emergency shelter and the administration has been part of a working group with the YWCA and the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation to explore potential sites for the shelter.

Administration met with local property owners to gather informal feedback on Sept. 26 At the meeting, Brooks told attendees the site was ideal because it was bigger and more spacious than other possible sites. She also said the facility would have 24 hour security patrolling the property, along with security cameras.

Property owners and residents in attendance said the site was more of a residential area for seniors and already have enough traffic. Others said they were worried about security.

YWCA has proposed to relocate the permanent Shelter from the Exhibition Grounds, to 420-18th Street West. In the letter they provided, Brooks said the Shelter will offer a 24 hour patron service, 24 hour security services for the Shelter and surrounding area, 24 hour staffing, and regular area garbage pick-up.

This she, said, is in addition to all other municipal requirements for property management.

If approved, administration would have to prepare a report detailing relevant statistical data and outcomes one year after establishing the shelter. The zoning agreement up for approval is expected to be on a five year term

According to a report included in Monday’s council agenda, there is “no viable location for the shelter that does not have residential component within 150 meters and will not receive pushback from surrounding businesses and residents.”

Council will also review a motion from Coun. Lennox-zepp’s on the Backyard Hen Pilot Project. If approve, it will provide an opportunity for selected participants to partake in a pilot project, which will allow residents to own chickens.

Requests for a backyard chicken project were raised in 2017, 2020, and most recently in 2023. At that time, Mayor Greg Dionne said he was fine with residents owning chickens, provided they were on an acreage.

The City Council meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall.