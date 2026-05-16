Council to discuss wastewater drug monitoring proposal

Prince Albert could take part in a national wastewater testing program aimed at giving communities a clearer picture of drug trends.

The proposal is one of the main items on the agenda for Tuesday’s Executive Committee meeting at City Hall. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. in council chambers.

A report going to committee recommends the City sign a memorandum of understanding with Health Canada to join the National Wastewater Drug Surveillance program. The program uses wastewater samples to screen for more than 550 drugs and drug-related metabolites, including fentanyl, fentanyl analogues, new psychoactive substances and precursor chemicals connected to drug production.

The report says the information could help the City, police, health officials and social agencies better understand substance use patterns in Prince Albert.

The proposal comes as Prince Albert continues to deal with public concerns around addictions, public safety and people in crisis. The province has also begun work on a Complex Needs Facility on Ninth Street East, a secure stabilization facility where police can bring people who are intoxicated and posing a danger to themselves or others, or creating a public disturbance. The facility is expected to provide short-term stabilization, medical support and referrals to longer-term supports and care.

Prince Albert has already been part of Statistics Canada’s Canadian Wastewater Survey since March 2022. That program measures 16 psychoactive substances commonly found in circulation. The Health Canada program would work differently, using a broader screening process to detect a wider range of substances.

According to the report, the two programs would complement each other. Statistics Canada’s program provides quantitative estimates for a smaller list of drugs, while the Health Canada program would provide qualitative results for a much larger list of substances.

The proposed program would not test drinking water. It would involve wastewater samples, with the City submitting samples monthly. Health Canada would cover courier costs, sample supplies and testing. The City’s costs would mainly involve staff time for splitting samples, handling them and coordinating shipping.

The report says the results could help identify which substances are appearing in the community’s wastewater, including fentanyl-related substances, new drugs and chemicals linked to drug production, it also says the information could help monitor changes over time and help provide some insight into the potential presence of drug production activity.

Administration is also proposing that local results be shared with community partners through a Substance Use Monitoring Table under the Community Solutions Forum. The report says that would allow local experts to discuss the results and consider how information should be shared publicly.

Unlike the Statistics Canada program, which releases community-level data publicly, the report says Health Canada reports data only at the provincial level. That means decisions about how Prince Albert uses or shares local information would remain with the City and its local partners.

Community Safety and Well-Being Coordinator Jim Woodcock is scheduled to give a verbal presentation on the item.

The committee will also hear from the Community Networking Coalition. Jennie Knudsen and Rayanne Buller are scheduled to speak about progress on community collaboration efforts.

In a letter included in the agenda package, the coalition says the City has supported the group for 28 years by providing in-kind space for monthly networking gatherings and its annual agency showcase. The coalition says its work connects with the City’s strategic plan by supporting social infrastructure, community safety and well-being, local partnerships and stronger public engagement.

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include March 2026 accounts payable payments, April 30 Destination Marketing Levy Advisory Committee minutes and adoption of the April 27 Executive Committee meeting minutes. The accounts payable report lists March payments totalling $5,026,543.49. The Destination Marketing Levy minutes include a recommendation for a $35,000 grant from the Destination Marketing Levy Reserve for the Battle of the Bands Minor Hockey Championships, scheduled for May 22 to 24.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca