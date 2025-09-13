Council to discuss Hotel project and Hadley land sale on Monday

Prince Albert City Council will weigh two land-use decisions Monday evening, including a proposed hotel on the city’s east side and a land sale near Hadley Road that has drawn resident opposition.

A discretionary use development permit for a hotel at 4284 7th Avenue East is up for council approval. The application calls for a multi-storey hotel with on-site parking that meets bylaw standards.



A traffic and parking review submitted with the proposal concluded that the site could handle peak demand without requiring off-site upgrades. City planners are recommending approval, noting that the project aligns with long-term plans for the south commercial corridor and could add rooms for business, sport, and highway travellers.



The proposed site is close to the Marquis Road industrial corridor and within a short drive of the city’s new leisure centre. The location positions the project to serve contractors and business travellers while also providing rooms for visitors attending sporting events and activities. The site is surrounded by other commercial and industrial parcels with room for additional development.



Council will also give second and third readings to Bylaw Nos. 17, 22, and 23 of 2025, which together would remove municipal reserve status, rezone the land, and authorize the sale of a parcel abutting 28 Hadley Road. Municipal reserve land is generally used for parks and open space. Residents have filed written opposition, raising concerns about losing neighbourhood green space, future development on the site, and the precedent it could set for other MR parcels.



Administration says the land is underused and could be better utilized through private development, but councillors will have the final say Monday night. If the bylaws pass, the decision to sell the parcel will be complete.



The meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall and is open to the public and livestreamed on the city website.