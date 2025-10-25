Council to debate bylaw allowing up to four homes per lot

Prince Albert City Council will begin the formal process Monday to consider a zoning bylaw amendment allowing up to four residential units per lot in most neighbourhoods.

“As-of-right” means a property owner can build up to four units on a residential lot without applying for a discretionary-use permit, provided the project meets existing zoning and building standards.

The change is part of the City’s plan to meet the federal conditions for the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF), a program that could unlock up to $37 million for local wastewater-plant upgrades and related infrastructure projects.

Craig Guidinger, the city’s director of planning and community development, said the bylaw aims to balance new housing opportunities with careful growth management.

“We don’t want duplexes and fourplexes popping up all over the place without a very careful approach,” Guidinger said, adding that most lots in Prince Albert are too small for four units and that the change will happen gradually.

According to a city report, the proposed change aligns with a national housing trend as municipalities across Canada update zoning to allow more small-scale housing. The report notes that these changes are tied to federal infrastructure funding programs, including the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund.

Similar “four-units” policies have already been adopted in Regina, Saskatoon, and Moose Jaw, each citing gentle density as a key step to unlock federal housing dollars. Prince Albert would join that group if the bylaw passes final reading later this year.

Guidinger said the next step is a public-hearing process where residents can share feedback before second and third readings in November. The hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.

Ward 1 Councillor Daniel Brown said he opposes the bylaw, arguing that zoning changes should reflect community need, not federal pressure.

“I don’t think we should be changing our zoning bylaws to qualify for funding,” Brown said. “It feels backwards to me.”

Ward 3 Councillor Tony Head said the funding opportunity is hard to ignore, given the city’s infrastructure challenges.

“Well, again, these are grants and monies are available to the City of Prince Albert that it’s hard and difficult to not approve,” Head said. “This direction, because we have a home housing crisis in our city. The government is putting out some big changes, and communication is key, residents need to understand what this means before it happens.”

If approved after the public hearing, the bylaw would permit up to four residential units on most lots currently zoned for single-family homes, while maintaining existing height, parking, and lot-size requirements.

The meeting begins 5 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at City Hall.