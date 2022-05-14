City Council will see a proposal from two local businesses to sponsor holes at Cooke Municipal Golf Course during Monday’s meeting.

Affinity Credit Union have agreed to renew their past sponsorship of Hole #6 at Cooke’s for $5,000 for the 2022 season. The institution was one of the first to sponsor a hole at the golf course in 2013.

Affinity has chosen to renew for a single year, as the previous agreement was part of the City of Prince Albert’s Financial Institution RFP. The agreement has now expired and will be re-tendered in the coming months.

Affinity has indicated that they will continue the sponsorship with Cooke if they bid successfully on the new RFP.

Cooke will also see a new sponsor this year, Tipi Fuel Convenience Ltd has agreed to become the sponsor of Hole #13 for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Tipi Fuel is a new business in the community and they are “excited to become the final hole sponsor at Cooke,” according to the proposal.

A longer term agreement will be considered by Tipi Fuel in the future.

These sponsorship dollars will allow the City of Prince Albert and Cooke Municipal Golf Course additional funding to support the cost of recent improvements at the course, reducing the implication on residential property tax.

Having been established in 1909, Cooke is considered a landmark in the community. Close to 30,000 rounds of golf are played at the course annually, with participants ranging in age from youth to seniors.