Council to consider request to increase maximum build height for hotels to permit six story build in The Yard Entertainment District

Prince Albert city council will vote Monday evening on a proposal to increase the permitted building height for hotels in the C4 Highway Commercial Zoning District.

The proposal would see the maximum building height increased from 18 meters to 22. The proposal will be subject to a public hearing, before it receives three readings.

According to a report included in Monday’s council meeting agenda, an applicant is applying for Development and Building Permits for a new six-story hotel in the Yard District, along Seventh Avenue East. The maximum height was recently increased to 18 meters, but the applicant says that height limit is insufficient, according to the report.

“By increasing the maximum allowable height to accommodate six-story hotels—considering that many hotel chains have a standard building design—we can ensure that Prince Albert’s commercial corridors remain attractive and viable for such developments,” reads the report written by planner Darien Frantik and approved by the City’s planning manager, planning and development director, director of community development, and City Manager.

If approved, the new height restrictions would apply to Second Avenue West, from 26th Street West to the southern City limits, and from the southern end of The Yard District along the east side of Hwy No. 3 to 28th Street East.

The public hearing is one of several items on Monday’s agenda. The list includes requests to declare Jan. 26 as Kawasaki Disease Awareness Day, and Feb. 13 as Wear Red Canada Day.

The list of reports of administration and committees include a request to be able to issue donation receipts from the Indian Metis Friendship Centre of Prince Albert as they fundraise for a new cultural ground, and a report on the updated funding model for the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the City Hall council chamber.

