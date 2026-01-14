Council seeks clarity on policing roles, explores limits of public safety reserve

Prince Albert city council voted Monday to clarify its role under The Police Act, 1990 and directed administration to explore how a proposed public safety reserve could function within existing provincial legislation.



The discussion came under two agenda items dealing with policing governance and funding, both tied to correspondence form the Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners.



On item 6.1, council considered a letter from the board responding to a motion brought forward earlier by Coun. Dawn Kilmer regarding roles and responsibilities under The Police Act.



Kilmer moved to amend the recommended disposition so the correspondence would be received and referred to the mayor’s office to arrange an internal information session for all members of council, led by city administration.



“The members on council that are already on the board of police commission have been trained,|” Kilmer said . “Our officers of council have their pieces that understand legislation like our city clerk understands legislation. So police act, cities act, and I would prefer to start there and just get a broad understanding of what our role is.”



Several councillors sought clarification that the session would include all concillors and would not involve the police commission or police leadership. Coun. Blake Edwards supported the ameded motion, saying the original intent was for council to meet internally.



“This motion just gets us into a room period to talk about where we fit, what our role is, and it doesn’t involve any of the board of police commission or the chief,” Edwards said.



Mayor Bill Powalinsky noted that the police service and police commission are set to undertake strategic planning this year, suggesting there may be opportunities for council to provide input as a stakeholder.



Council approved the amended motion, directing the mayor’s office to arrange the information session.



Another item on the agenda focused on the creation of a public safety reserve and the establishment of an application process for funding public safety initiatives.



Edwards who initiated the public safety reserve concept, said he supports the ida but questioned how council could move forward given restrictions under The Police Act that prevent police services from fundraising or soliciting external funds.



“Public safety is paramount and it’s on everybody’s mind in the community,” Edwards said. “Policing is very expensive now, and I think we need to find something that matches all that.”



He questioned whether provincial legislation should be revisited. noting interest from businesses willing to contribute to public safety initiatives.



City solicitor Mitchell Holash said the restrictions are embedded in legislation to protect the independence and integrity of policing.

“There are restrictions that protect the integrity of policing, so that policing doesn’t become responsive to the interests of private business and private enterprise,” Holash said. “That’s the rationale for the legislative restriction.”



Holash said, however, council could still identify policing and public safety priorities separately from fundraising activities.

“If you can establish those priorities, and if those priorities are meaningful to businesses or donors, then you can fundraise for that in knowledge that at the end of the day the city can propose funding for those initiatives,” he said.



City interim Manager Craig Guidinger said administration would focus on bringing forward options that align with council’s intent.



“If there are options that we can provide you that meet the intent of the establishment of that reserve, we’ll bring those forward so you can make an informed decision,” Guidinger said.



Coun. Troy Parenteau asked whether fire services could also benefit from the reserve, with fire officials saying opportunities may exist once priorities are defined.



Powalinsky expressed support for continuing work on the reserve, noting community interest.



“Members of the community, particularly business people, have said tell us what we can do now,” Powalinsky said.



Council voted unanimously to direct administration to develop options related to the application process, with further correspondence expected with the Board of Police Commissioners once concil’s direction is clarified.



arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca