Council reviews long-term priorities and accessibility planning

City Council reviewed the City of Prince Albert’s Strategic Plan for 2026 to 2029 during Monday’s Executive Committee meeting. The plan outlines broad priorities to guide work across departments and help shape future budget decisions and service delivery.

Director of Community Development Craig Guidinger said the plan is intended to provide long-term direction rather than detailed step-by-step actions.

“Very simply, a strategic plan is meant to be an ongoing process. It’s meant to define and help us make long term decisions and provide direction and ultimately set goals and priorities,” Guidinger told Council. “It is meant to be built specifically for our community, and more importantly, by our community.”

The plan identifies three strategic directions: building a robust economy, promoting a progressive community and supporting professional and high quality public services. Guidinger said the next stage of work will focus on implementation and reporting back to Council.

“It sets some high level priorities for us, but it puts the how in the hands of administration and Council,” Guidinger said. “Implementation is very important. It’s not just words on paper. We have to make sure that the plan remains relevant and that we achieve these things.”

City Manager Sherry Person told Council that funding to support implementation will be included in upcoming budget discussions. She said continued work with consultants will help ensure the plan is put into practice and monitored over time.

Council also reviewed the City’s Accessibility Plan for 2026 to 2030, presented by Community Safety and Well-Being Coordinator Anna Dinsdale. The plan is required under provincial legislation but is also intended to support broader barrier reduction work across municipal services.

Dinsdale said the plan focuses on identifying, removing and preventing barriers for residents with disabilities.

“It outlines a strategic approach across municipal facilities, services and the built environment,” she said. She noted that work will include assessing needs, setting priorities and understanding budget implications as improvements are identified.

The plan identifies six priority areas: built environment, information and communications, employment, transportation, service delivery and procurement. Dinsdale said the City will establish an internal working group and an accessibility advisory table to support implementation and feedback.

“The advisory table will play a key part in the ongoing feedback loop throughout the lifetime of the plan,” she said.

Council members expressed support for the plan and emphasized the importance of ongoing engagement and reporting. Both plans passed unanimously and will return to Council as implementation work moves ahead.