Council responds to safety concerns at hospital crosswalk and library

Prince Albert city council turned its attention late Monday to two separate public safety concerns, approving a motion to examine improvements near Victoria Hospital while also receiving a response on issues tied to the Public Library’s role as a warming location.

The clearest action came through a motion from Coun. Darren Solomon, who asked administration to assess and bring back options by June 30 to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility at the intersection of 10th Avenue West and 25th Street.

The motion focuses on the placement and operation of the pedestrian walk light, including possible relocation of the control so it lines up better with the sidewalk. The intersection is the main entrance for residents trying to access the Victoria Hospital, as well as other buildings in the area like the Herb Bassett home.

Solomon said he heard concerns from residents in his ward, but the issue became more urgent after a recent visit to the hospital.

“I was visiting a patient in the ICU, and the nurses were talking about how they had almost been hit,” Solomon said. “So I do think there is some relevance and certainly some expediency needed to this.”

Council approved the motion unanimously.

Mayor Bill Powalinsky said the situation appears to be more complicated than what a standard traffic count might show.

“When they look at a traffic study, you look at the total number of vehicles that are going through a particular location,” Powalinsky said. “I think in this case, there are peak locations that are just bizarre, if you’re trying to get on to 10th Avenue.”

He said the intersection can feel unsafe at certain times, especially around hospital shift changes and visiting hours.

Earlier in the inquiry part of the meeting, council also received inquiry responses that included a follow-up on concerns tied to the Public Library being listed as a warming location, an issue that has already surfaced in earlier public discussion and reporting.

The written response said Riverbank Development coordinates the community resource map that includes the Public Library as a warming location, and that this was the third winter the library had been listed.

It also said the Community Safety and Well-Being Division would reach out to the library to discuss any public concerns that may have been received and to establish “a reasonable path forward.”

Together, the two items reflected a familiar theme at council, with elected officials continuing to push for practical answers to everyday safety concerns in public spaces across the city.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca