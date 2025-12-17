Council rejects police capital increase, approves utility rates, advances Edge bylaws

Prince Albert city council rejected a motion to increase police capital funding during its regular meeting Monday, choosing instead to proceed with the original capital budget as presented by administration.

The proposed increase was brought forward by Mayor Bill Powalinsky as council considered and finalized the 2026 capital budget. After discussion among councillors, the motion failed, and council moved forward with the original capital plan.

Council went on to approve multiple operating and capital budgets as part of its regular meeting agenda, including airport, land fund, sanitation, and utility budgets.

Council also approved the 2026 water and sewer utility rates and fees following three readings of the required bylaw, formally finalizing the rates for the coming year.

During discussion, Coun. Blake Edwards acknowledged public frustration over rising costs but said increases were driven by expenses beyond council’s control.

“None of us in this room want to increase a dime,” Edwards said. “The reality is that costs go up.”

Edwards pointed to rising insurance, energy, and equipment costs, saying council and administration had worked to identify savings where possible.

“We asked the administration again to find many savings, and they did in the utility and the general fund and throughout,” he said. “It pains me to have any increases.”

Council unanimously granted leave to give the bylaw three readings, allowing the rates to be adopted at the same meeting.

Council also considered a request from Lake Edge Retirement Community Limited for a $100,000 development levy and property tax waiver related to its project at 3201 Lakeview Drive.

Coun. Tony Head brought forward a motion contrary to administration’s recommendation, arguing the development supported seniors and addressed a key housing need.

“This will directly impact and have a positive impact on the lives of our seniors in our city,” Head said.

Administration advised council that the project did not qualify for existing incentive programs because construction began before those programs were in place. Several councillors raised concerns about setting a precedent by approving incentives retroactively.

Coun. Dawn Kilmer said approving the request could open the door to similar applications from other developers.

“If we do move forward with this, then we have opened that gate to other developers in our city,” Kilmer said.

Coun. Troy Parenteau echoed those concerns, saying council had already set a clear direction through its incentive programs.

“I think sticking on that path is really important,” Parenteau said.

The motion to approve the development levy and tax waiver was defeated.

Later in the meeting, council approved bylaws related to a road closure and land sale connected to the Edge development. The bylaws authorize the sale of a portion of Woodbridge Drive for $1, consolidate land parcels, and establish easements for municipal infrastructure.

Administration said the road closure would reduce long term maintenance costs for the city while supporting continued residential development.

Council approved the bylaws following three readings, finalizing the land and infrastructure components of the project.

The decisions closed a meeting focused on final approvals for budgets, utility rates, and development items ahead of the new year.

