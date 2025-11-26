Council receives report on implications of new Street Weapons Act

Prince Albert city council received a report on Monday outlining the enforcement implications of The Safe Public Spaces (Street Weapons) Act and agreed to wait for further provincial direction before taking any action.



Police Chief Patrick Nogier presented the report at the council’s executive committee meeting, warning that the Act creates administrative powers that could affect how officers interact with the public. The legislation allows municipalities to opt in so police can seize items such as knives, machetes, swords, and high-strength bear spray when carried in designated urban public spaces.



Nogier said the Police Service supports the goals of the Act, but advised council not to opt in until the province publishes the full regulatory framework. He said the Act overlaps with existing federal offenses and creates new enforcement questions that need to be examined before adoption.



“We are asking council to pause until we get clarification on the full regulations,” Nogier said. He told councillors that officers already rely on the Criminal Code for issues involving dangerous weapons, concealed weapons, or possession for a dangerous purpose, and the new Act would add administrative processes on top of those existing tools.



Coun. Bryce Laewetz asked how the legislation would apply to weapons found in vehicles. Nogier said the Criminal Code remains the primary enforcement tool and officers would still need grounds to search.



“This Act does not supersede the Criminal Code,” he said. “It cannot override federal law.”



Coun. Darren Solomon asked whether the Act gives officers authority to demand identification in situations where someone is not suspected of a crime. Nogier said an opt-in bylaw would require clear limits to avoid Charter issues.



“We do not want any perception of stop and frisk,” he said.



Coun. Blake Edwards asked whether the Act would make enforcement simpler for officers dealing with items like machetes in public spaces. Nogier said the Act could help in some situations, but without regulations the Police Service cannot assess training needs, evidence handling, or cultural safety requirements.



“There is more work that needs to be done before we would recommend opting in,” he said.



City Solicitor Mitchell Holash told the council the province will need to clarify definitions such as what counts as possession in a public space, how forfeiture works, and how appeals or reviews would be handled. He said the Act may require a Prince Albert bylaw similar to the one recently adopted in Saskatoon.



Mayor Bill Powalisky thanked the Police Service for the presentation and said council will rely on further provincial information before making a decision. Deputy Mayor Daniel Brown, who chaired the meeting, called the vote, and the council unanimously received and filed the report.

The Safe Public Spaces Act, approved by the provincial legislature earlier this year, allows municipalities to opt in once regulations are complete. Prince Albert will revisit the matter when the province releases the full details.