Council moves Exhibition Drive shelter to public hearing

Prince Albert City Council has taken the next step toward building a permanent emergency shelter near the Exhibition Grounds, voting to give first reading to a bylaw that sets zoning rules and operating conditions for the facility.

Bylaw No. 25 of 2025 creates a contract zone for the one-acre parcel at 650 Exhibition Drive, allowing the site to be used as a 45-bed, 24-hour enhanced emergency shelter.

The agreement caps the number of beds and requires the operator to provide three daily meals, case management, and individualized planning for clients, as well as security, lighting, and other safety measures.

It also sets up a neighbourhood engagement table so nearby residents and businesses can meet regularly with shelter staff and gives the city the power to revoke the zoning if the operator fails to comply with the agreement.

The updated map presented Monday shows the finalized surveyed parcel, 50 by 80 meters, which slightly adjusts the boundaries from the conceptual outline the council approved in June.

City planners said the contract zone allows the legal description to be registered on the title and ensures the site remains dedicated to shelter use.

That June decision to sell the land to Saskatchewan Housing Corporation for $1 came after months of public engagement, including more than 25 hours of public meetings, over 1,500 community survey responses, and numerous emails and submissions.

City administration said the Exhibition Drive site ranked among the top options reviewed.

“This contract zoning is very specific,” said Ward 8 Coun. Darren Solomon, who supported the first reading.

“It ensures the shelter won’t expand beyond 45 beds without council approval. Our vulnerable people are treated with dignity and respect, and this is a big step in moving towards that.”

He added that the agreement creates clear recourse if problems arise because the council can revoke the zoning and return the land to its previous M2 designation.

Some councillors repeated their opposition to the location but agreed to send the bylaw forward so the public can have its say.

Ward 3 Coun. Tony Head said he appreciated the detailed conditions but still opposed the site “because the residents in the area don’t support it.”

Ward 4 Coun. Bryce Laewetz said the council needed to balance compassion with the concerns of neighbours.

Ward 1 Coun. Daniel Brown agreed the upcoming hearing will give those residents an important chance to speak directly to the council.

Mayor Bill Powalinski said the process is designed to put protections in place while still moving toward a solution.

“Otherwise, we get caught in a loop, and we just continue to cycle,” he said.”I think it’s a very progressive city that hears the concerns, talks to residents, looks for the solutions, and maintains the right to review and put restrictions on a project if it goes south.”

The first reading means administration can begin public notice and schedule a public hearing for Oct. 6.

Residents will be able to submit written feedback or speak at that meeting before the council gives second and third readings.

The province is also expected to attend the Sept. 22 executive committee meeting to present the agreement in detail and answer council questions.

If the bylaw passes the final reading, the province will be able to proceed with geotechnical and environmental work before starting construction.