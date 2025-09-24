Council looks for community proposals to decide Steuart Arena’s future

Prince Albert City Council has voted to restart the process of gathering ideas for the future of the Dave G. Steuart Arena, months after putting the discussion on hold to consider the site for a temporary shelter.

At Monday’s executive committee meeting, councillors voted 8-1 to reissue an Expression of Interest (EOI) that will invite community groups and organizations to submit proposals for how the building could be used. The city will also use the time to refresh building condition data and assess demand for ice time across all arenas now that the new Twin Pad is in operation.

Director of Parks, Recreation, and Culture Jody Boulet said the move essentially picks up where the council left off in April.

“The plan is to have updated structural, mechanical, and electrical information ready so that we can be transparent with anyone who submits a proposal,” Boulet told the council. “When the EOI closes, those proposals will be brought back for your consideration, and organizations will have the chance to present and answer questions.”

Coun. Daniel Brown opposed the motion, arguing that the council should have simply contacted the group that previously expressed interest rather than starting the process over again.

“This is extremely frustrating for me,” Brown said. “Pretty soon that roof’s just going to cave in and is going to be good for nothing. Hesitating and dragging this out anymore is totally frustrating to me.”

Boulet responded that the earlier expression of interest had been cut short before all potential applicants had a chance to submit, and said the city must make sure the process is open and fair.

Deputy Mayor Darren Solomon, who chaired the meeting, said the renewed process will give the council more information to work with when the proposals come back for review.

“My recollection is the majority of the council wanted to give it a little more time and find out whether the rink was required, and what more information would be taken, as well as an expression of interest,” Solomon said. “I support doing this and looking at options as we move through the minor hockey season.”

City officials will now advertise the EOI and accept proposals until a date is to be set by administration. Groups with ideas for the arena’s future may be invited to present to the council later this year.