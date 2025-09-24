Council gives green light of U of S partnership MOU

Prince Albert City Council has unanimously approved a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the University of Saskatchewan, formalizing a partnership aimed at using research and collaboration to tackle local challenges.

The decision came at Monday’s executive committee meeting, where councillors heard from Jay Wilson, principal of USask Prince Albert, who emphasized the agreement creates a framework for cooperation without locking the city into any legal or financial commitments.

“This is a broad, non-binding agreement,” Wilson told the council. “Either party can walk away at any time. The goal is to create a clear path for collaboration, build on what we’ve already been doing together, and focus on Prince Albert-specific solutions.

Wilson outlined potential areas of collaboration, including data sharing, reconciliation engagement, mental health and wellness, housing, and economic development. He pointed to Saskatoon’s “Research Junction” model, a co-funded initiative between the City of Saskatoon and the University, as proof that municipal-university partnerships can generate practical, evidence-based solutions.

“We’re not trying to bring a Saskatoon solution and overlay it here,” Wilson said. “We want a Prince Albert solution to Prince Albert problems.”

Coun. Tony Head called the partnership a “great step forward” and said it fits well with the city’s goals.

“This kind of collaboration opens doors for students, creates training opportunities, and lets us share knowledge and resources,” Head said.

Coun. Blake Edwards said the agreement has long-term benefits for the city’s economy and downtown.

“This is the kind of partnership that helps bring people here to study, work, and hopefully stay,” Edwards said. “It supports downtown, supports economic development, and it shows we’re a city that wants to grow.”

The MOU will lead to the formation of working groups made up of city managers and university representatives, with an annual joint meeting to review progress and identify new opportunities.

Mayor Bill Powalinsky said that the partnership is a win for both sides.

“This helps us access expertise we don’t have in-house and gives students real-world opportunities to work on solutions that matter to Prince Albert,” he said.

Council’s approval marks the next steps in a process that began earlier this month, when Wilson introduced the proposal and highlighted the potential for Prince Albert to become a hub of learning and innovation.