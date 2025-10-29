Council gives first reading to four-unit housing bylaw tied to federal funding

Prince Albert city council has voted to give first reading to a zoning amendment that would allow up to four housing units per residential lot “as of right,” a move tied directly to federal infrastructure funding for the city’s wastewater project.

The bylaw, formally known as Bylaw 26 of 2025, passed 7-2 on Monday night, with councillors Daniel Brown and Bryce Laewetz opposed. The change would satisfy a federal requirement under the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF), a program that rewards municipalities adopting zoning reforms that increase housing density.

Planning and development director Craig Guidinger told the council the amendment is necessary to qualify for up to $37 million in federal wastewater funding. He said the city consulted with Moose Jaw, Saskatoon, and Regina, which have already implemented similar rules, and developed an information plan including 10,000 flyers and a public-education video.

“We feel that we’ve been able to manage density appropriately,” Guidinger said. “The reason we’re implementing “four units as of right” is to satisfy that federal requirement for infrastructure funding.”

Coun. Brown questioned whether other cities had faced legal or infrastructure challenges since adopting the policy and expressed skepticism about whether Prince Albert would receive the full funding.

“If this falls through, are we allowed to bring this bylaw back and change it?” he asked. Guidinger replied that the council could reverse the change later if the federal support does not materialize.

Coun. Laewetz raised detailed concerns about wastewater capacity, traffic, snow removal, and property values, warning the policy could lead to “a free-for-all build” in established neighbourhoods.

“Most people’s properties are the base of their retirement,” he said. “Within a couple of years, you could have four-plexes surrounding you, and your property value plummets.”

Mayor Bill Powlinsky pushed back slightly, noting the city still has zoning and stormwater rules to prevent uncontrolled development.

Coun. Darren Solomon argued the bylaw is worth supporting, saying the federal program could save residents about $2.7 million a year in interest payments on the wastewater upgrade. Coun. Dawn Kilmer, speaking via Zoom, said the first reading gives the city time to gather “verified facts” from other municipalities before moving to final adoption.

The bylaw now advances to public notice and a hearing before the council considers second and third readings at a future meeting.