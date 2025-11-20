Council divided over Road Levy cut as Viaduct concerns surface at Budget meeting

A proposal to cut the annual roadways, paving, and concrete program from 4.4 million dollars to 2.2 million dollars sparked the first major exchange as municipal budget meetings began on Wednesday.

Ward 1 Coun. Daniel Brown introduced the motion, saying, “We need to make huge cuts. And I think we’re going to have to suffer for one year with the roads that we have, patch them up where we need with the 2.2 million.”

Councilliors pressed administration on how a reduced levy would affect underground work, long-term planning, and staffing. Public Works Director Jeff Da Silva said the paving and underground programs “interlock,” noting that reducing the levy could force cuts to underground replacement.

“If we don’t have enough work to keep our crews busy on the undergrounds, then we risk losing a capital crew,” he said.

Several councillors argued that a cut would set the city back.

Coun. Dawn Kilmer said, “The longer that they wait, the more the substructure gets affected,” and warned that delaying work increases repair costs.

Coun. Blake Edwards added, “We have roads that are in bad shape, and residents are pointing that out on a regular basis.”

Mayor Bill Powalinsky said maintaining the levy was important as the city prepares for growth tied to the upcoming hospital expansion.

“We really need to be moving ahead and preparing for the influx of residents,” he said. The motion to cut the levy was defeated, and Council later approved the original recommendation.

The second major debate centered on a proposed one million dollar rehabilitation of the west deck of the 6th Avenue Viaduct. Da Silva told the council the structure shows “some structural degradation of the bridge slabs,” along with issues involving the expansion joint. He said further investigation is required, and estimated $150,000 is set aside for consulting services.

Councillors questioned whether the work could be split over multiple years or handled with a smaller investment. Kilmer asked if it could be reduced.

“I like going into something knowing more and being a bit more precise.”

Da Silva said splitting the work was not advised.

“They ultimately can’t be put off because one ties to the other,” he said.

Coun. Edwards raised concerns about unknown costs.

“I don’t feel we really know exactly what we’re up against,” he said.

Others questioned whether a portion of the levy could fund the project, but administration advised the levy bylaw does not currently allow it.

As the discussion continued, councillors noted past fire damage, potential insurance questions, and uncertainty about funding from the province. Brown suggested delaying the decision, saying, “If we could table it to Friday morning, refresh our knowledge that we have already been told about it, so it might help us out.”

Council voted to table the viaduct item until Friday’s budget session.