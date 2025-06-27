Council considers Senior Tax relief, defeats proposal to waive late fees

Arjun Pillai



Daily herald

Prince Albert City Council will explore new property tax relief options for seniors after a motion by Councillor Daniel Brown received majority support at Monday night’s meeting. A second motion, also from Brown, seeking to waive late fees on this year’s property tax increases, was ultimately defeated after extended debate.



Brown introduced the first motion, asking the city to study ways to support seniors on fixed or low incomes. The list of possibilities includes implementing a property tax cap or 100-year formula, which includes age plus year in home equals a discount.



Brown said the “100-year formula” as a potential approach: if a person’s age plus the number of years they’ve lived in their home adds up to 100, they could qualify for a property tax discount. For example, a 70-year-old who has owned their home for 30 years might receive a 30 or 50 percent reduction.



Brown’s motion received support from several councillors, though some raised questions about eligibility, definitions, and the potential cost to the city. The motion passed, directing the administration to prepare a report exploring possible models, including the proposed 100-year formula”.



Later in the meeting, Brown introduced a second motion, this time a time-sensitive proposal to suspend late payment fees on the increased portion of 2025 property taxes until September 30. He said the aim was to give residents, especially seniors, extra time to cover unexpected hikes without being penalized.



Council agreed to add the motion to the agenda and waived notice requirements, but debate quickly focused on the financial risks. City finance staff warned it would strain cash flow, and that the city’s software system might not allow partial penalty waivers.



Some councillors voiced concern that residents who could afford to pay on time might delay payments simply because the penalty was lifted. Others suggested the city’s existing TIPS program or individual applications were better ways to offer relief.



Brown amended the motion to waive the full late payment fee for three months, rather than just the increased portion, but the changes did not sway enough votes. The motion was defeated 6–3.