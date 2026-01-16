Council backs shift toward flexible public engagement and working groups

Prince Albert city council is moving toward a new model of public engagement that places less emphasis on long term standing committees and more on flexible working groups, focus groups, and other short term ways for residents to take part in civic decision making.



The proposed approach was discussed and supported during Monday’s executive committee meeting as part of a council committees structure review presented by Acting City Clerk Savannah Price. The review examined whether the current committee system continues to meet the needs of council, administration, and the public.



Under the updated model, council would rely more heavily on working groups and issue specific teams that are formed when needed and dissolved once their task is complete.



Administration said the intent is to reduce barriers to participation by allowing residents to contribute without committing to long term committee appointments.



Mayor Bill Powalinsky spoke in support of the revised approach, saying it reflects how people increasingly prefer to engage with local government and how council needs to adapt.



He said the model would make it easier for residents to participate without the pressure of long term commitments.

“This gives us more opportunity to engage people,” Powalinsky said.



Powalinsky also said the approach allows council to respond more effectively to issues as they arise.



Ward 6 Coun. Blake Edwards raised questions during the discussion about how working groups would be formed and how council would maintain oversight. Edwards asked whether council members would still be able to initiate groups and how recommendations would be reported back to council.



Price said working groups could be created through council direction or administrative need, depending on the issue, and that reporting mechanisms would remain in place to ensure council is kept informed.



Edwards also asked about committees tied to specific facilities or services, such as the airport and golf course. Administration said those committees would continue due to their operational and governance requirements.



The review notes that standing committees can require significant time commitments and may limit participation to a small number of residents. By contrast, working groups are intended to allow the City to draw on a wider range of perspectives and expertise for shorter periods of time.



Under the proposed model, the committee structure would be reviewed again in 2027 to assess whether the changes are meeting their intended goals.



The executive committee voted to support the revised approach and forward it to a future regular council meeting for final consideration. No immediate changes will take effect until council approves the model and any related policy updates.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca