Council backs Passage Home update, reconciliation artwork moves forward

Prince Albert’s executive committee unanimously endorsed an update this Tuesday on Passage Home, a public art and healing park project that aims to honour Indigenous children lost through residential schools, day schools, foster care, and the Sixties Scoop.

Arts and Culture Coordinator Judy MacLeod Campbell and artist Mary Longman presented councillors with a progress report on the installation planned for Scarrow Plaza at River Street West and 11th Street West.

The healing park itself is already complete, with a winding brick pathway, benches engraved with the phrase “Give children roots, love, and wings,” and plantings of sage and maple trees. The bronze sculpture at its centre, a 15-foot travois carrying a bison robe and children’s moccasins, is still being fabricated using a combination of 3D modelling, printing, and bronze casting.

Longman told the council the piece is meant as both a memorial and a place of healing.

“It’s symbolic of transportation for the children to return home to their communities, to their place of origin, to their families, and to rest in peace,” she said.

MacLeod Campbell noted the project has drawn strong community support, with Indigenous organizations and the arts community involved in its development. She added that the work is on budget and no new request is being made of the council.

That assurance came in response to questions from Coun. Blake Edwards, who pressed for details on the city’s financial contribution. MacLeod Campbell said the city’s share, about $95,000, has already been paid, with the balance covered by federal, provincial, and community fundraising.

Coun. Daniel Brown admitted he was surprised by the overall costs but said he was grateful the majority of funding came from outside sources.

“Thank you for going out and fundraising and making sure the bulk of it wasn’t carried by the city,” Brown said.

Coun. Tony Head praised the project’s intent and said residents have already been asking about it since the park portion opened.

“It is going to be a place of healing,” he said, noting that many in the community are waiting to see the sculpture installed.

Coun. Dawn Kilmer also commended the persistence behind the project.

“Valuable, resilient, and it’s going to have an impact for a long time,” Kilmer said.

Longman told councillors the final sculpture will be cast in bronze and installed on a boulder facing the North Saskatchewan River. While no unveiling date has been confirmed, she said the site is designed as a space for reflection, grieving, and gathering, including annual events such as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Executive Committee voted unanimously to receive the report and advance the project. The next steps include completing the bronze casting and confirming an installation timeline.