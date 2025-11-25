Council backs library’s 2026 operating budget as major roof repair looms ahead

Council approved the John M. Cuelenaere Public Library’s 2026 operating budget on Friday, supporting a 6.03 per cent increase driven mainly by personnel and benefit costs tied to provincial policy changes.

The final amount totals $2,575,888.57. Coun. Daniel Brown declared a conflict of interest and left the room before discussion began.

Library Director Greg Elliot told the council the increase is modest but necessary. He said most of the rise comes from benefit impacts affecting part time workers and negotiated increases under the current collective agreement.

“The personnel budget is increasing by 7.58 percent,” Elliot said. “Most of this cost increase is due to changes in provincial policy regarding part-time workers and increases in benefits.”

He added that small increases in materials and building operations reflect higher shipping and contract service costs.

Mayor Bill Powalinsky asked Eilliot what could be deferred if council needed a reduction. Elliot said the only discretionary item is the library’s annual $50,000 capital contribution.

“The only thing that’s truly sacrificial is possibly the capital ask of $50,000,” he told the council.

Councillors also questioned the library’s reserves, use of funds, and long-term planning. Coun. Blake Edwards asked about staffing levels, hours, and attendance. Elliott said the library has roughly 24 full time and several part-time staff, with electronic resource use rising even as in-person numbers remain stable.

Coun. Dawn Kilmer asked about reserves, referencing past discussions about potential expansion or a second branch. Elliott said most reserves are locked to bequests or specific purposes.

“We try not to have any surplus whatsoever,” he said.

Alongside the library’s own budget, council also approved the City funded maintenance functional area for the library at a cost of $37,423. Kilmer asked why the City had not yet moved completely to having the levy cover 100 per cent of library operating costs. Administration confirmed that change was already made.

Coun. Tony Head questioned drops in last year’s maintenance spending.

“You asked for $23,000; you look like you only spent 10 of that,” Head said. “Where’s the money from last year?”

Jody Boulet told council the remainder will appear as an overage at year end.

“We had extra that was required at the facility this year, roof repairs,” he said. “Some that was expected, some that was unexpected, so that actually is going to show as an overage this year.”

While the operating and maintenance budgets passed unanimously, a larger issue remains unresolved. Elliott confirmed the library will bring forward an additional request of approximately $1 million to fully replace the library’s deteriorating roof. Council did not vote on that request Friday, and it is expected to return to Executive Committee.