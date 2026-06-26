Council asks for review of $2 paper utility bill fee

Prince Albert city council has asked administration to review the $2 paper utility billing fee after councillors said they have heard concerns from seniors and residents who may not be able to switch to paperless billing.

Coun. Tony Head brought the motion forward during Monday’s regular council meeting. The motion asks administration to review the $2 paper billing fee charged on utility accounts and report back on whether the fee has met its intended goal of encouraging customers to move to paperless billing.

Head said the fee was originally intended to encourage residents to switch from mailed bills to electronic billing while reducing paper, postage and printing costs. However, he said he has since heard from seniors who may not be comfortable using the technology needed to receive bills by email.

“My end goal is to delete this charge, essentially,” Head said. “But I thought I’d get the report to see whether it’s feasible to do that, of course, whether we met our goals.”

The City announced earlier this year that mailed paper copies of water utility bills would cost $2 per bill starting June 1. City Hall staff confirmed this week that the fee remains in place, but residents are not charged extra simply to pay a utility bill in person. Staff also confirmed residents can receive one printed bill at City Hall at no charge before a $10 printout fee applies.

Coun. Bryce Laewetz seconded Head’s motion.

Coun. Blake Edwards said he supported reviewing the fee, but questioned whether the timing was too soon because the charge had only recently been implemented.

“I would speak in favor of the motion, except the timing of it,” Edwards said. “This was just actually implemented on everybody’s bill last month, so we haven’t ran any course.”

Chief Financial Officer George Marshall confirmed during the meeting that the fee had recently been implemented, although he said he would have to confirm the exact start date.

Coun. Darren Solomon also supported getting more information. Solomon said he had received calls about the fee and had discussions with residents about why the City felt it was necessary.

“You know, I am curious for this information as well, and kind of the sooner the better,” Solomon said.

Solomon said $24 a year may not sound like a lot to some people, but it can matter to residents on fixed incomes.

“We do have some seniors out there that don’t have email accounts,” Solomon said. “That $24 a year, I know, doesn’t sound like a lot, but it is to some folks.”

Mayor Bill Powalinsky said the review could also look at possible workarounds for seniors, which could reduce or eliminate the need for the fee in some cases.

Head said he was not certain how many residents had already switched to paperless billing, but wanted administration to bring back information before council decides whether to change direction.

“I don’t want to burden it with any extra charges if we don’t have to,” Head said.

Council voted in favour of the motion

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca