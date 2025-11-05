Council approves winter maintenance changes ahead of budget talks

City Council has agreed to keep Prince Albert’s winter road maintenance approach mostly unchanged this season, while setting direction for how snow removal will be funded going forward.

Councillors voted 6 to 2 on Monday to support amendments to the Snow and Ice Control Policy during the executive committee meeting.



The amendments confirm that the city will continue to complete up to two rounds of residential grading and up to two downtown snow lifts each winter. School zones will continue to be graded, with snow left temporarily and lifted later when conditions allow. Administration will also develop a Winter Emergency Response Plan to guide operations during heavier storms.



Acting Director of Public Works Tim Earing told councillors the goal is to keep roads drivable and safe, while working within existing staffing levels and equipment capacity.



“Snowfall is unpredictable,” Earing said. “Some winters require contractor support and some do not. The intent of the policy is to maintain mobility and safety without increasing service levels beyond what we are resourced to deliver.”



Much of the discussion focused on residential grading. Windows left behind after plowing can be difficult in neighbourhoods with narrow driveways.



“Residential grading is one of the most common sources of concern,” Earing said. “We receive a large number of service calls when grading begins, especially in areas where the frontage is tight and there’s not much space to move snow.”



Councillors also raised questions about pedestrian access near schools. The discussion noted that young children and families often walk through snowbanks during early storms before snow can be lifted, and that accessibility can be more challenging in neighbourhoods with narrow walkways and limited space for snow placement.



Coun. Blake Edwards spoke about the volume of resident concerns related to snow piles and the difficulty of clearing them once they form.



“I would hate to see the windrows larger, because if we widen the road … that was the reason why this motion came forward, right? Was all the complaints,” Edwards said.



The winter road program is funded through a dedicated tax. According to administration, the snow management reserve currently holds about $524,000. The final cost of the season depends on how many snow events occur and whether additional contractor support is needed.



Earing noted that the amendments approved Monday do not increase service levels. Any change to how often streets are cleared, or how soon downtown snow is lifted, would need to be debated during the upcoming 2026 budget process.



Monday’s vote sets the direction for now, with operational and funding decisions still to come.

