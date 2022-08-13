Council approves vending supply agreement for additional 2-year term

City Council has passed a motion to approve a vending supply and service agreement with Dale’s Snacks and Vending for an additional two-year term from September 1, 2022 until August 31, 2024.

Since September of 2019, Dale’s Snacks and Vending has been stocking the vending machines at City facilities with snacks, confectionary items, and beverages.

The new agreement states that the City of Prince Albert will receive 21 per cent of gross sales from all snack vending machines and 30% of gross sales from all beverage vending machines for each term of the agreement at all locations.

Terra Lennox-Zepp was the only City Councillor to oppose the motion, stating that she believes the City’s percentage of sales should be higher. She said administration may be satisfied with the amount, but wished the City was able to supply their own confectionery items instead.

“I know in some of our City facilities we have City staff that are selling our City products,” said Lennox-Zepp. “[But] I know that isn’t possible in every single building.”

Mayor Greg Dionne said there were other intangibles at play, which made Dale’s bid the most attractive one.

“The one thing I do give the vendor credit for is you can use credit cards now, interact, cash,” said Mayor Greg Dionne. “That’s really brought the 21 per cent up because not very many people carry cash. They’re really working with us.”

Dionne reminded City Staff to give all the City’s vendors a heads up before any major events happening in Prince Albert.

“There’s nothing worse than being on day two of the major event and all the vending machines are empty,” he said. “It’s inconvenient for the customers and it’s certainly inconvenient for us. We have to make sure we supply a service.”