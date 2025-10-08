Council approves permanent shelter plan after heated public hearing

Prince Albert City Council gave final approval Monday to the zoning bylaw needed for a permanent 45-bed homeless shelter at 650 Exhibition Drive, ending months of debate over where the facility should go.

The decision followed a packed public hearing that drew dozens of residents and business owners, most opposed to the project. Council approved the shelter’s contract-zoning bylaw on a 6-3 vote, with councillors Tony Head, Daniel Brown, and Bryce Laewetz opposed.

The bylaw creates a special contract zone on city-owned land sold earlier this year to the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation for $1. It allows the agency to build a 24-hour enhanced emergency shelter with 45 beds, capped by the council to prevent future expansion without a new approval.

Amendments added Monday requires a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) study before any construction permits are issued and allows the city and the province to explore alternate land if environmental or legal conditions on the sale aren’t met.

Oversight will come through a Collaborative Shelter Support Team (CSST) made up of representatives from police, fire, ambulance, bylaw, social services, and the shelter operator. A separate Neighbourhood Engagement Table will meet quarterly with nearby residents and businesses to address issues once the facility opens.

Residents’ concerns

Most speakers at the hearing opposed the location. Cornerstone Shopping Centre property manager Trevor Leibel warned that other cities have seen property values drop near similar shelters, while resident Lisa Anseth, who lives behind the site, said she feared for neighbourhood safety. Several residents argued the East Flat area was being unfairly targeted for social-service projects.

Leibel also told the council that his brother manages a property near a shelter in Saskatoon, where similar projects “only increased the number of homeless and destroyed property value.” Others accused the city of poor consultation and urged the council to look outside residential zones.

Tami Santiago, who spoke in support, urged the council to act with compassion, calling homelessness a citywide issue that affects everyone. She said doing nothing would only lead to more suffering.

“We have to remember we’re all part of one family,” Santiago told the council. “We can’t keep pushing people aside just because we don’t want to see their struggles.”

Santiago called the shelter “an act of compassion,” reminding councillors that encampments will continue unless the city provides adequate shelter space.

Councillors split over risks and responsibility.

Ward 1 Coun. Daniel Brown again spoke firmly against the location.

“I’ll give you one last chance to strongly encourage you not to go down this path. It’s not going to end good,” Brown said before the final vote, arguing shelters attract more crime and drive up insurance costs.

Ward 6 Coun. Blake Edwards acknowledged those fears but said council had to act.

“This isn’t a willy-nilly decision,” Edwards said. “Homelessness is impacting our entire city; with what we’re voting on tonight, there are measures in place that allow the community to help out and keep it protected.”

Ward 3 Coun. Tony Head, whose ward includes the Exhibition Drive property, voted against the bylaw, while Ward 5 Coun. Stephen Ring voted in favour.

“We’ve done a lot of discussion on it, and I think we’re at the point where we have to make a decision,” Ring said. “Safety has to be at the forefront, but if the shelter doesn’t meet our expectations, we’ve got safeguards in place to address that.”

Ward 2 Coun. Troy Parenteau added that the cap on beds and on-site services shows the council listened to residents’ feedback. even if not everyone agreed.

Next steps

Council deferred a vote on Development Permit No. 31 of 2025 until Oct. 27 after learning that some property owners within the 150-meter notification zone didn’t receive mailed notices because of the postal strike.

Mayor Bill Powalinsky thanked residents for attending and said the council’s challenge is balancing compassion with community safety.

“It’s been a difficult process for everyone,” he said. “But doing nothing isn’t an option.”

If the permit is approved later this month and conditions are met, construction of the permanent shelter could begin as early as late 2025.