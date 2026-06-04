Council approves PBCN high-rise development permit

Prince Albert city council has approved a development permit for a proposed 54-unit apartment building on Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation urban reserve land near 10th Avenue West and 28th Street West.

Council approved the permit during Monday’s meeting, subject to final review and approval of the development permit plans and completion of conditions outlined in the administration report.

The project is planned for Parcel E, Plan 68PA08273, near the Alfred Jenkins Field House and Victoria Hospital. According to the report, it is Phase 1A of a proposed four-phase concept plan that includes a broader mixed-use residential and commercial development.

The first apartment building is expected to include at-grade and underground parking. Administration recommended conditional approval so foundation work could begin in June, with substantial concrete work for the underground parkade completed before winter.

The motion also authorizes the city and Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation to enter into a development agreement and any other required documents related to the property. Those agreements include development levies, service connection fees and site servicing fees.

Ward 8 Coun. Darren Solomon moved the motion and said the project is a welcome addition to the city.

“Not much discussion, just another good development to see in our city,” Solomon said. “We certainly need housing. Peter Ballantyne has proven to be a reliable and good partner for the city in many regards, and I’m looking forward to another 54 housing units in Ward Eight.”

The approval came one day before residents, service agencies and city officials gathered for a Housing Strategy and Action Plan meeting, where housing supply, construction costs, financing and partnerships were discussed as key challenges facing Prince Albert.

Michael Nelson, acting director of community development, said during Tuesday’s housing strategy meeting that the city has heard “a big demand for different levels of housing.” Wallace Insights principal Brenda Wallace also said Prince Albert would benefit from “a lot more construction and investment” before rental rates are likely to come down.

During Monday’s council meeting, Ward 1 Coun. Daniel Brown asked why the development agreement would not return to council after it is completed.

Nelson said those types of agreements are not always brought back to council, but administration would return if anything required council consideration.

“Normally we don’t always bring the different agreements back for council’s consideration,” Nelson said. “But as we go through negotiating any terms of this agreement or contract with them, if there’s anything that we feel that should be brought for council consideration, we will definitely be bringing it back at that point.”

Ward 7 Coun. Dawn Kilmer also asked where the development levy fees would go.

Nelson said the money would go into the city’s Land Fund, where there is a development levy portion of the account.

The administration report estimates the development levy for the entire parcel at $841,603.93. Estimated service connection fees for water and wastewater infrastructure are listed at $66,000, while the property’s proportional share of site servicing fees along 10th Avenue West and 28th Street West is still being reviewed.

The report also says public notice was issued to property owners within 75 metres of the subject property and no concerns were raised.

Mayor Bill Powalinsky said he and Nelson had a positive meeting with Jeff Malone, who represented the technical side of the Peter Ballantyne development.

Powalinsky said the plans presented to the city were ambitious and positive.

“The tech specs and the drawings for this building look amazing,” Powalinsky said. “So, I’m really happy that we’re at the point.”

Council then voted in favour of the motion.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca