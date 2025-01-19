Council approves out of province travel request to allow Prince Albert firefighters to aid California

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Prince Albert firefighters haven’t been asked to head to California and help battle the devastating wildfires, but if they are, they’ll be ready.

On Thursday, Prince Albert city council on Thursday gave approval for an out of country travel request that would allow anywhere from one to four Prince Albert firefighters to assist with efforts to battle fires in California. The vote was necessary to follow the City of Prince Albert’s Travel/Meal/Accommodation/Vehicle Policy.

Coun. Kilmer moved the motion with Coun. Troy Parenteau seconding.

“I am very proud to be able to do this and proud of the fact that we have firefighters within our community who are trained and asked to take part in this in helping,” Kilmer said. “That’s what neighbors do and that is who we are.”

“As someone whose spouse is a firefighter, this is something that does hit close to home for me,” Parenteau added. “There are many times in my own household where I have had my partner in a dangerous circumstance, but a circumstance that ensures the safety of all the people in the area that live around the emergency, so this is a very critical and important request that we are receiving and I am proud to second this motion.”

Public Safety Canada (PSC) has asked the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) to prepare to send structural firefighters in addition to wild land firefighters to assist with the Los Angeles fire situation.

“Since the initial request from PSC, SPSA has informed Administration that the primary request has altered to a request for additional wildland firefighters,” Prince Albert Fire Chief Kris Olsen wrote in a report presented to council. “Future deployment of structural firefighters has been indicated; however, no definite timeline has been provided. The SPSA has committed to gathering a list of structural firefighters should they be required for support.

“Fire fighters attending to the fire situation in Los Angeles will be provided required equipment to maximize safety and be briefed on any environmental risks,” Olsen added.

With the travel approval from council, the union representing Prince Albert firefighters is prepared to limit contractual leave from two members to one member on the affected shift(s) for the duration of the California deployment.

Coun. Tony Head was the only other member of council to speak. He said voting in favour of the request was an easy decision.

“I know that they’re going to be on standby. They’re looking for structural firefighters. We have the expertise in our community, and (I’m) really proud of our firefighters,” Head said.

The motion passed unanimously.

The SPSA has already offered a Birddog aircraft, 3,000 feet of firehose, and 10 firefighters to help fight wildfires in California. As of Tuesday, Jan. 14, the SPSA was still waiting for a response.

